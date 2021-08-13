MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mapsted announced today that their competitive bid was selected, from a group of the top technology companies in the world, to sign a multi-year contract with East Coast Railway, one of the blue chip zones of Indian Railways to deploy their innovative, hardware-free location-based services throughout the Sambalpur Division.
This year, Mapsted will be engineering patented location services for East Coast Railway, Sambalpur Division that are powered by artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine learning. The integration of Mapsted technology will create a seamless passenger experience for millions of rail customers yearly, with accurate indoor navigation and personalized push notifications that users can access directly on their smartphones at each point of their travel journeys.
"Mapsted will provide powerful location positioning services in our Sambalpur Division. The technology will help passengers navigate from their present location in the station to their coach, as well as to station amenities, using only their smartphones" said Sr. Divnl Commercial Manager Sambalpur, Mr. S.S Nayak, " Mapsted's stand-alone patented indoor navigation technology, means we don't have to install any additional hardware in the station. This helps in lowering maintenance costs, and allows us to scale the product faster. We are looking forward to partnering with Mapsted."
Passengers will be able to effortlessly navigate to their platform, easily find kiosks, booking counters and retiring rooms, and optimize their routes by choosing how they navigate through the area, having the ability to choose routes that include elevator or escalator options rather than just stairs, if, for example, they're loaded down with luggage.
With the integration of Mapsted's hyperlocal intelligent marketing technology, passengers can receive timely, relevant alerts about train arrivals, delays, and Passenger Name Record (PNR) status changes, as well as information about the station amenities, and safety announcements. The ability to send targeted notifications and messages, rather than general broadcasts, creates a highly personalized experience for passengers and makes their trip more enjoyable.
Using Mapsted's advanced analytics technology, East Coast Railway, Sambalpur Division will have the ability to optimize traffic through their station, prevent bottlenecks, and direct passengers to areas of interest.
"We look forward to a successful partnership with East Coast Railway, Sambalpur Division," said Mapsted Founder & CEO Paramvir Nagpal, "as we work together to revolutionize the way passengers navigate their travel experiences throughout India."
About Mapsted Corp.
Founded in 2014, Mapsted is a Canadian Technology company leading a new era of location technology. Mapsted provides groundbreaking, patented location-based digital products that help clients reach and exceed their business goals. Mapsted makes the impossible a reality through groundbreaking innovations in technology, ensuring our clients can deliver cutting edge indoor navigation, targeted marketing, and real-time location intelligence solutions to their customers without Bluetooth beacons, Wi-Fi connectivity, or additional external hardware. To date, Mapsted Location services have been enabled throughout approximately 400,000,000 square feet of physical space, across 6 continents. For more information, please visit https://mapsted.com/
About East Coast Railway
East Coast Railway – one of the blue chip zones of Indian Railways came into existence in its present form with effect from 1st April 2003. Since then, the new zonal railway headquarter has been functioning at Bhubaneswar, the capital city in the state of Orissa. The geographical jurisdiction of the railway is however extended over three states encompassing almost all parts of Orissa alongwith parts of Srikakulam, Vizainagaram & Visakhapatnam districts of North Eastern Andhra Pradesh, and Bastar & Dantewada districts of Chhatisgarh State. As such, these regions with a long coastal line are rich in mineral and other natural resources, and are on the threshold of an industrial upsurge.
East Coast Railway is poised to take the lead role in meeting the increased transport demand of this region which is coming up with several mineral based industries, mega steel plants and chemical & & fertilizer plants. Ambitious plans are on the cards to augment and increase rail capacity to major ports like, Paradeep, Gopalpur & Visakhapatnam while enhancing their cargo handling facilities. To match with the anticipated growth of the industrial activity, various projects for development of rail infrastructure are currently under execution. For more information, please visit https://eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in/
