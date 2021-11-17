TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mapsted releases a new way to start your indoor mapping venture by simply visiting the pricing page on their website.
Mapsted has created an intuitive experience for the customer to choose and purchase an indoor map plan unique to their property based upon square footage. With indoor maps starting as low as $250/month for up to 200,000 sq. ft and $485/month for 1,000,000 sq. ft. Customers also have the option to purchase an annual plan providing even more indoor and location services.
The advancement of a self-serve modal is first of its kind and will allow customers to easily digitize their properties to be equipped with advanced indoor maps designed personally by the map team at Mapsted. Indoor maps solve a wide range of practical problems for visitors, staff, partners, and clients. Mapsted enhances the visitor experience by providing effortless navigation, eliminating bottleneck traffic, and creating a smart wayfinding experience.
After purchasing any indoor map plan through Mapsted, customers will have the option to use their newly digitized indoor maps on native mobile apps (Android/iOS) or on desktop/kiosk. This integration is included with the purchase of both monthly and annual plans. In addition to this, customers will gain access to the Mapsted Maps CMS which allows them to make their own customizations to the map such as store name changes and business information, light and dark mode, insights into real-time analytics, along with no limits on users or points of interest that you want to include in your maps.
Indoor maps are crucial in a variety of different verticals such as:
Office Complex
Higher Education
Retail Mall
Trade Shows & Exhibitions
Big Box Retail
Banking
Hospitals & Healthcare
Transportation Hubs
Resorts & Parks
Museums & Art Galleries
Purchasing a custom designed digital indoor map for any vertical provides numerous benefits to any business. Visitors that are offered a smart indoor map to use during their visit will be equipped for a well informed stress free time. Positive impressions based upon the experience within an establishment can create impactful conversions due to feelings of a more "elevated, efficient, and pleasant visit." Some of Mapsted's clients who have been successful in implementing next-generation indoor navigation are: University of Windsor, Fourways Malls, Centurion Malls, Menlyn Mall, Quadreal Properties, Takenaka, Forest Hill, and Toronto Business School.
"We are very excited about releasing the world's first self-serve indoor map purchase plan. We want to make it easy and accessible to create and purchase custom maps for any indoor space. Mapsted is the next big thing for navigation, mapping, and intelligent data across a multitude of properties worldwide." - Paramvir Nagpal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
About Mapsted Corp.
Founded in 2014, Mapsted is an innovative Canadian technology firm and a world leader in location-based solutions. Unlike competing platforms, Mapsted's patented award-winning location technology doesn't rely on the use of expensive external hardware to determine position, making it highly accurate, scalable, and cost-effective. The company holds 85 patents and has over 65 patents pending for its innovations.
Mapsted offers advanced front and back end location-based technology solutions to meet the growing needs of the global business community. The company is divided into three distinct business segments.
Under the Location Positioning Technology division, Mapsted offers a suite of products that deliver seamless outdoor-indoor navigation without the need for beacons, Wi-Fi, or additional external hardware. Mapsted's Location Marketing Technology arm helps clients find the right audience for their services and improves customer engagement with advanced market segmentation and targeted notification tools. The Location Analytics Technology unit provides business clients with deep insights into customer behaviour and a comprehensive location-based analytics suite to help them take their companies to the next level.
Mapsted is proud to serve clients in a wide range of industries, including higher education, transportation, big box and mall retail, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, and government.
For more information, please visit https://mapsted.com/
Media Contact
Sara H, marketing@mapsted.com, +1 647-929-6381, info@mapsted.com
SOURCE Mapsted