MEMPHIS, Tenn., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, is pleased to announce the company will be presenting the second webinar of its IN-SITE 2021 Online Series. The live event will take place on Wednesday, March 24, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Replays will be available online following the conclusion of the live presentation.
With this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 series, Expediter Services will begin a series of webinars highlighting the partner motor carriers within the ES Community. Panther Premium Logistics, a Service of ArcBest, will be the first motor carrier in the spotlight during IN-SITE 2021's Start Your Own Trucking Business: Where The Rubber Meets The Road Series. This webinar will be focused on the key considerations owner-operators, independent contractors and aspiring entrepreneurs should review during the carrier recruiting process.
Cory Robertson, a manager on the ground floor of fleet recruiting with Panther Premium Logistics, will be featured on the expert panel. Robertson will be joined by David Withers and Meghan Turner from Expediter Services. Withers is the Senior Director of Operations for ES, while Turner serves as the Director of Recruiting for the company. Among the topics discussed by the panel will be the commitment by ES and Panther Premium Logistics to position the members of the ES Community for real success in trucking when the rubber meets the road.
The panel discussion for this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 webinar series will be moderated by Leah Shaver, the President and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Leah, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, will be leading the discussion in the style of a fireside chat.
The live event and access to the replay are free to anyone who is interested in attending the webinar. Registrations for this edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Series are available through the following link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1441046&tp_key=d62b687729
"Everyone in our industry is aware that the demand for professional drivers to fill openings across trucking has never been greater. Additionally, the capacity provided by owner-operators, independent contractors and aspiring trucking entrepreneurs is continuing to grow in value," said ES President Jason Williams. "This part of our IN-SITE 2021 series will be looking at the extremely competitive market for talent behind the wheel. Most importantly, we'll be examining how asking the right questions can close the gap between your expectations established during the recruiting process and your actual experience. I believe our panel discussion will be very insightful, especially for those professional drivers who are looking to become owner-operators, independent contractors and others who are thinking about what it takes to start a business in trucking."
Attendees to this webinar will learn how ES and Panther Premium Logistics have partnered to create a simple and straightforward way to be your own boss. The panel discussion will include details on the following:
How the expedited driving opportunities are available for both tractors or straight trucks through Panther.
How Panther works with solo, team and dedicated driving opportunities.
How Panther utilizes the ES Path To Ownership Plan within its fleet.
How ES has helped more than 250 drivers, including more than 110 women, to become business owners during the past 18 months.
How Panther established a program that allows new entrants to the industry to move from straight trucks to tractors.
How becoming an owner-operator has never been easier when working with the programs offered by Panther Premium and ES.
How entrants into the ES Path To Ownership (PTO) program have the opportunity to start driving with Panther in as little as 14 days – regardless of a program participant's credit standing.
About ES: A full-service, one-stop support company with expertise in financial services, financial technology, relationship lending and general business support, ES has developed highly effective programs focused on creating opportunities for independent contract drivers, owner-operators, and fleet owners in the trucking industry (including the Expedited, LTL, and TL sectors). ES features support in the areas of contract driver services, equipment financing and leasing, truck sales, management services, insurance services, and discount programs. In addition to serving as the leading provider of capacity in the expedited sector of trucking, ES also has built a strong network of independent contract drivers, owner-operators, fleet owners and partner carriers within the over-the-road, general trucking sector of the transportation industry and is quickly becoming a market leader. For more information on opportunities and services offered through ES, visit ESsuccessintrucking.com.
