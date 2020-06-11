Solution features real-time alerts on building occupancy and elevated body temperatures, as well as video audits of health & safety procedures
OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce a new solution to help enterprise businesses manage new health and safety compliance regulations in the COVID-19 era.
The company's Health Compliance Solution delivers a suite of new features to help banks, retailers, restaurants, schools and other businesses monitor and measure occupancy in real time, rapidly detect individuals who may pose a potential risk, and ensure compliance with new cleaning and sanitization procedures.
The solution, based on March Networks' highly flexible data analytic platform called Searchlight, combines data from video surveillance cameras and third-party sensors to alert operators in real time of potential compliance violations. The solution was recently selected for rollout by a major European supermarket chain with more than 150 locations.
The first release of the Health Compliance Solution includes:
Real-Time Occupancy Management - Using Searchlight, businesses can count the number of people entering their locations in real time and visualize occupancy data in multiple ways, both locally and from a central location.
Occupancy alerts can be displayed on a local, color-coded video client or public view monitor, a mobile phone or tablet or via a smart lighting system, which can change color to indicate when a business is nearing or has reached its maximum capacity. Once capacity has been reached, video clients display the maximum count number with a red background and Searchlight simultaneously sends an email or SMS message to a manager so they can react in real time to close their doors.
For large enterprise businesses, color-coded occupancy data from multiple sites can be viewed together from one central location, along with associated surveillance video.
All visual indicators of occupancy are easy to setup, custom configurable and displayed in real time. Data can also be viewed historically via Searchlight's reports and dashboards, allowing managers to identify trends and more easily pinpoint high-risk locations.
Real-Time Alerts on Elevated Body Temperatures – COVID-19 has generated immense interest in thermal imaging cameras as a tool to identify individuals with elevated body temperatures. Searchlight's open platform integrates with many of the leading third-party thermal cameras to send real-time email and SMS alerts when an alert is triggered. Email notifications include a video snapshot of the person that triggered the alert, so managers can quickly identify the individual and take appropriate action.
Searchlight logs all alerts centrally so managers can search and sort alerts by location and camera, view data in chart or graph format, identify trends and rapidly respond to locations presenting a potential risk factor for virus transmission.
Health & Safety Audits – Leveraging Searchlight's convenient Security and Operations Audit features, businesses can automatically capture video of new health and safety procedures to ensure compliance with re-opening rules. Examples include a video database of employees washing their hands at prescribed intervals, and regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces. Audits can also validate that employees are wearing masks and gloves and that physical barriers like sneeze guards are in place.
"COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges, and at March Networks we're doing all we can to help business owners get back to work while instilling confidence in consumers that these organizations have taken the necessary steps to keep them safe," said Peter Strom, President & CEO, March Networks. "With Searchlight as the centerpiece, this solution equips businesses to quickly make informed decisions that can help them reduce risk and further improve health and safety moving forward. We will continue to work closely with our customers to add more functionality to the platform as new regulations emerge."
The March Networks Health Compliance Solution is available starting this month on flexible one, three or five-year service terms. In Canada and the U.S., the solution will also be available as a hosted service, offering convenient monthly invoicing options.
To learn more, visit https://www.marchnetworks.com/health-compliance-solution/
About March Networks
March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.
March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.