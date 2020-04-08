New 6MP camera line features next-generation security analytics with Digital Overlap HDR and advanced compression technology that can help customers save as much as 65% on storage
OTTAWA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to introduce its ME6 Series IP Cameras, a new 6MP camera line powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Incorporating advanced system-on-chip (SoC) technology from California-based company Ambarella, the ME6 Series use Deep Neural Network processing power to accurately distinguish between people and vehicles. This built-in intelligence is combined with next-generation security analytics for the most accurate, real-time analysis and detection of events.
Organizations can enhance security and rapidly respond to incidents with the cameras' highly accurate notifications on perimeter and zone breaches, loitering, and atypical activity involving vehicles. The ME6 Series' analytics are embedded on the cameras for convenient out-of-the-box use – no training required.
"The ME6 Series IP Cameras are March Networks most intelligent cameras to date," said Nathan Dinning, Edge Devices Product Manager for March Networks. "The AI models used in these devices are designed to accurately detect both people and vehicles. This means other objects, for example a tree branch blowing in the wind, will not inadvertently trigger an alarm. This level of intelligence can greatly reduce false alarms and allow customers to more rapidly and accurately respond to potential threats."
In addition to AI-powered analytics, the ME6 Series also incorporate Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range (DOL- HDR), the latest in HDR sensor technology for superior image quality in highly contrasted lighting conditions. DOL- HDR combines three separate exposures in every frame, delivering only the sharpest, most colorful and well-lit images for customers.
Additionally, the cameras offer a new Region of Interest (ROI) feature that allows users to adjust compression levels within identified zones and save on storage. Using this feature, customers can identify zones of high or low importance in the camera's field of view and apply additional compression in those zones. When combined with March Networks' existing Low Bit Rate (LBR) feature, the ROI feature can help customers reduce data rates by as much as 65%.
Organizations can choose from two distinct ME6 Series models including:
- The ME6 IR Dome, an indoor/outdoor dome with a 3.6-11mm motorized lens with P-Iris
- The ME6 IR DuraBullet, purpose-built for outdoor environments, featuring a 2.7-12mm varifocal lens with P-Iris and remote zoom and focus
Both ME6 Series models have built-in IR LEDs that can illuminate objects in the dark at over 130-feet (40 meters) away. Both are also protected by weather-proof (IP66), vandal-resistant (IK10) enclosures to ensure optimum performance in all climates.
"We're very pleased to add the ME6 Series IP Cameras to our portfolio," said Dinning. "The powerful combination of accurate security analytics with superior image quality will make the ME6 Series a popular choice in both new and existing installations."
About March Networks
March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.
March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.