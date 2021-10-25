ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marco employees rallied together for the technology company's annual United Way campaign, raising over $211,000 for 80 local United Ways across Marco's 12-state footprint.
The total amount is a combination of employees' pledges, corporate match and special events held throughout the year and during the final celebration week. The outcome exceeded Marco's 2021 goal of raising $200,000.
"Marco is – and has been for many years – a key contributor to our mission, by holding a best-practice campaign," said Jessica Houle, vice president of development and engagement at United Way of Central Minnesota. "This includes allowing employees to volunteer for their passions throughout the year and see firsthand the needs in the community. We are focused on ensuring people's basic needs are met through an area we call the Community Safety Net. Marco's annual employee donation drive gives each of their employees the chance to give a financial investment to be a part of the solution."
Marco's theme for this year's United Way campaign was "MarcoFest: Grooving and Giving Together." Marco held interactive activities, including a virtual "sucker pull" with employees "pulling" more than 2,700 suckers at $1 each for a chance to win a prize. Employees also purchased virtual key boxes for the chance to win larger prizes. Marco teams engaged in friendly competition this year with a carpool karaoke challenge. Employees submitted videos that showcased their lip-syncing abilities (in a parked vehicle for safety purposes), and co-workers voted for their favorites.
In addition to the campaign activities that generated funds for United Way, more than 450 employees made personal pledges to their local United Way. Among those were 38 employees who are part of Marco's Young Leaders in Giving Program. This group, who are age 35 or younger, commit to donating at least $250 annually to United Way.
Marco has a dedicated group of employees who serve on a United Way committee and organize fundraising activities throughout the year. The committee was formed in 2003, and Marco's commitment to United Way began in 1973.
"Exceeding the United Way campaign goal of $200,000 took commitment from everyone at Marco," said Susan Yost, vice president of human resources at Marco. "We appreciate that United Way will use these funds to provide essential programs and services, including food, transportation and early literacy. Marco is committed to giving back to the communities we serve by sponsoring events, participating in fundraisers and encouraging employees to volunteer on and off company time. It's part of our Gold Standard culture. Because for Marco, it's not enough to just do well as a business, we also must 'do good.'"
