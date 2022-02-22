CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marion Square, the leader in Government Sales Consulting for innovative technology companies, announced today it has signed an agreement to assist Kapalya with execution of their Federal Government go to market sales strategy. As part of this agreement Marion Square will provide critical resources to assist and lead efforts in:
- Opportunity research and strategy
- Proposal creation and submission
The engagement is designed to enable Kapalya to identify and win Government contracts using a researched based, systematic approach developed by Marion Square for opportunity identification and proposal generation. For many companies, the Marion Square program is the kickstart for their Federal Government go to market sales campaign.
"Marion Square is excited to be working with Kapalya, their innovative encryption and advanced malware solutions solve major issues for the Federal Government" said Jason Fant, COO of Marion Square.
Over the past two years Marion Square has worked with more than 20 clients ranging from seed stage up to series C companies, as well as Venture Capital groups to identify timely and relevant opportunities, develop successful go to market Government sales strategies, and lead sales efforts.
"Working with Marion Square provided us the critical insights and the market intelligence we needed to understand where to focus our resources in order to build a successful Government launch program," said Sudesh Kumar, CEO of Kapalya (http://www.kapalya.com)
Marion Square's service offerings include the Federal Market Assessment, SBIR and BAA services, and Government Launch Services that focus on day-to-day tactical sales activities to help our clients win Government contracts.
About Marion Square:
Marion Square is a government focused sales and strategy consulting firm. Marion Square enables innovative technology companies to identify and close business with the Federal Government. Visit marion-square.com for more details.
About Kapalya:
Kapalya has developed an innovative Encryption Management Platform (EMP), to protect and encrypt these unstructured data files wherever they reside. Using patent pending technology, organizations can manage all their encryption keys for unstructured data seamlessly through our platform. EMP also provides true end-to-end encrypted file sharing and data recovery on endpoints after a ransomware breach, without any data leakage. Kapalya's second product, being co-developed in collaboration with the NSA provides inoculation against ransomware. Visit kapalya.com for more details.
