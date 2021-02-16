CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a BBC report of Feb. 6, 2021, Mark Carney, UN Climate Czar, falsely claimed, that climate deaths would be worse than COVID unless the world threw trillions of dollars at the battle against climate change, says Friends of Science Society.
Friends of Science says death rates from heat and extreme weather events have declined by 99% since the 1920s while global temperatures have increased 1.0 °C. Cato Institute's article reported on this study by Gasparrini et al (2015) that examined 74 million deaths worldwide and found that the ratio of cold-related to heat-related deaths was a whopping 17 to 1. Warming therefore would greatly reduce temperature related deaths.
As Pielke, Jr. has noted, in his article "The Unstoppable Momentum of Outdated Science", peak carbon was likely reached in 2019.
Bjorn Lomborg has shown in his book "False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet" that climate-related deaths have steadily decreased.
A recent modelling study in The Lancet of Feb. 2021, claimed millions of lives would be saved if countries were to meet the Paris Agreement targets. It seems the authors are unaware that if every country met its Paris GHG reduction targets, as Bjorn Lomborg shows, there would only be a 0.05° Celsius reduction in warming by 2100 but it would cost $1-2 trillion a year for no benefit.
Mark Carney is also Vice Chair of Brookfield Asset Management, a major investor in renewables, and he has been advising Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This suggests a serious conflict of interest and undue influence on the issue of carbon taxes.
According to Brookfield's CFO in a transcript of their 4th quarter results conference call of Feb. 4, 2021, posted by The Motley Fool, "As examples, the current U.S. administration has reestablished a working group that is expected to increase the social cost of carbon to more than $50 per ton. And in Canada, a carbon tax has been set at $30 per ton for 2020 and is set to increase almost 6x to $170 by 2030. Carbon taxes or carbon pricing provide long-term support for growing wind and solar capacity..."
Wind and solar are "powered" by unwitting taxpayer subsidies through carbon taxes as outlined by Robert Lyman in his three part series on renewables and cleantech – "Broken Promises", "Empty Wallets", and "Empty Pockets".
Mark Carney, in chatting with Bloomberg, is pushing Global NetZero for COP26 in Glasgow, an objective that is not supported by climate evidence or engineering realities: "Why Renewable Energy Cannot Replace Fossil Fuels by 2050".
Meanwhile, a new paper by Fiedler et al in Nature entitled "Business risk and the emergence of climate analytics" explains the significant limitations on the climate disclosure and forecasting that Mark Carney wants from the corporate community to "unleash investment".
Fiedler et al note that climate models have been misused and that the numerical precision of climate modelling can be very deceptive.
"People can be easily taken in by the apparent precision of numbers," economist Ross McKitrick said in a 2015 series of plain language interviews on the Social Cost of Carbon.
Fiedler et al express concerns about a false sense of security engendered by [climate] modeled forecasts, the risks of encouraging capital to withdraw from areas assessed as 'risky', that under an alternative modelling specification would have been 'safe', or that vulnerabilities might be 'weaponized'.
The Tar Sands Campaign green/climate trade war has so weaponized 'carbon risk' against the oil sands in Alberta, Canada. A new report "Dirty Lies About Oil Sands Crude: Clearing the Air on Carbon Intensity" shows oil sands emissions are on a par or less that other producers.
Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 18th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).
