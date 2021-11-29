CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Fairwhale, China's top fashion menswear brand, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Headed by internationally renowned designer Mark Cheung, Mark Fairwhale is an original Chinese fashion brand founded in 2001. Brands under Mark Fairwhale include DEBRAND, RESHAKE, CAMEL ACTIVE and 5th SPACE. Mark Fairwhale owns more than 2500 brick-and-mortar boutiques, online flagship stores and online-to-offline new retail stores.
Mark Fairwhale is a pioneer in the digitalization of apparel companies in China and is embracing digital transformation in the post-pandemic economy, with a strategic goal of fully realizing the potential of in-house innovation. To achieve this, Mark Fairwhale selected Centric Fashion PLM.
"Our goal is to achieve 100% fully controllable independent R&D from product planning, original design, configuration of materials, and pattern customization to prototype production," says Mr. Yang, CEO of Mark Fairwhale. "We need to advance the digitalization process on a larger scale, reshape Mark Fairwhale's management infrastructure engineering, and upgrade the foundation of R&D and brand management. In exceptional times such as these, it is very meaningful to adopt effective solutions like Centric PLM."
With Centric PLM in place, Mark Fairwhale expects to improve forecasting, be more responsive while better anticipating change, enhance product control with independent R&D so as to capture information in a timely manner and make sourcing more agile.
"I hope we can truly become a cutting-edge company with our digital business philosophy, and I look forward to the implementation of the PLM project," concludes Mr. Yang.
"We would like to welcome Mark Fairwhale on board," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Working together, we intend to implement a digital transformation project that will revolutionize R&D and innovation at Mark Fairwhale, ultimately driving growth and reinforcing their position as a fashion leader in China."
