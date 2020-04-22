STRATFORD, Conn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapestry Telehealth has added Mark Hirschhorn to its Board of Directors. As the CFO and COO of Teladoc Health from 2012 to 2019, Mr. Hirschhorn helped to transform telemedicine into a widely acclaimed healthcare delivery system. He led the company to revenue of more than $400MM in 2018.
Following his success at Teladoc, Mr. Hirschhorn was named CFO at ArisGlobal, where he helped orchestrate the sale of ArisGlobal to Nordic Capital in a deal valued at $800MM. An accomplished leader in the medical/investment field, Mr. Hirschhorn brings valuable expertise to the board of Tapestry on the heels of their successful Series A fundraising effort.
"Tapestry's ability to complete a significant fundraising effort in such a short period of time underscores the strength of the company, its product, its business plan and its management team," said Mr. Hirschhorn. "I'm excited to be joining Tapestry when they are so well positioned to begin a significant growth curve and I'm looking forward to helping them achieve their very aggressive goals."
In February, working with Sopris Capital, Tapestry completed their first Series A fundraising effort. Within weeks, the Covid-19 pandemic struck in the United States and opened the world's eyes to the increasingly important role that primary care, delivered remotely via sophisticated technology, is going to play in the future of healthcare delivery.
"We're very happy to have the opportunity to welcome an industry leader like Mark Hirschhorn to our Board of Directors," said Dr. David Chess, Founder and CEO of Tapestry. "The audience for our service is growing exponentially. They are in desperate need of this service and right now only Tapestry can provide it. With our outstanding team and the guidance and support of a strong, involved Board of Directors, we'll bring them that service and provide our investors with a strong return for their early show of support." Abinav Sankar, Partner at Sopris Capital, added "Mark's expertise in operations will help us scale up delivery of our customized solutions to SNFs all across the country, getting vitally needed medical care to the people who need it most, especially in today's environment."
About TapestryCare
TapestryCare is a multi-specialty healthcare practice that utilizes advanced technology to bring the integrity of a medical center – including direct access to a team of physicians, specialists and behavioral health services – to the patient's bedside in skilled nursing facilities and other non-hospital environments. Tapestry's skilled specialists, physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses see patients on a daily schedule, building relationships with patients and families based on familiarity and trust to ensure appropriate, effective and efficient delivery of care regardless of the patient's location, or day and time of need. Learn more at: http://www.tapestrytelehealth.com
Contact: Mordy Eisenberg
(845) 694-7288
meisenberg@tapestry.care