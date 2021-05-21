BRIDGEPORT, Conn., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safety Marking Inc. is sponsoring the Youth of the Year virtual event on May 24, 2021, one of the many important initiatives at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club of Fairfield. Mark Kelly supports their mission to guide and inspire young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
"It is a privilege and an honor to be able to help The Wakeman Boys and Girls Youth of the Year Program and support their important initiatives in providing for those in need, particularly throughout the COVID pandemic," said Mr. Kelly.
Mark Kelly started Safety Marking Inc. in 1973 as a small, family-owned striping business. The Bridgeport based company is now known in the pavement marking industry as a pacesetting leader. Since its inception, business's development has broadened with more significant contracts and expansions. It now offers eight major types of services in three states, including Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. Safety Marking Inc. has always prided itself on its involvement in charity work and is now is giving back to the community again by sponsoring The Wakeman Boys and Girls Club.
Since 1947, Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier recognition program, celebrating extraordinary achievements of its Club members. The program today has evolved into a comprehensive leadership development program, which includes Youth of the Month and Junior Youth of the Year. Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premiere youth leadership program, honoring extraordinary young people and their achievements in leadership, service, academics, and their dedication to living a healthy lifestyle
Each year, Wakeman selects two exceptional Club members to be the Boy & Girl of the Year from each Clubhouse. These extraordinary members serve as both an exemplary ambassador for Wakeman Boys & Girls Club youth and as a strong voice for the Club's young people. Donations from supporters and charitable organizations like Safety Marking Inc. help make the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club services possible.
Youth of the Year is a signature effort in Fairfield County designed to foster a new generation of leaders who are fully prepared to lead successfully in today's diverse, integrated, global, and fast paced society. This premier program prepares young people for the 21st century workplace, with essential leadership skills such as communication, goal setting, scholarship, teamwork, citizenship, and community service.
CEO of Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, Sabrina Smeltz explains, "It would not be possible for us to do the work we do in Bridgeport and Fairfield without the tremendous support of Safety Marking. For over 30 years, Mark, a Club Alumnus, has been a champion of Wakeman Boys & Girls Club's mission—to guide and inspire young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens."
For more information about Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.'s Founder, and their involvement with The Wakeman Youth of the Year program, visit the company website at http://www.safetymarking.net/giving-back/
About Mark Kelly
Mark Kelly is the Founder and President of Safety Marking, Inc. He started the company in 1973 as a small family-owned striping business servicing Fairfield County, Connecticut. He instilled in it his values of accountability, teamwork, and integrity and managed to redefine the marketplace by setting the industry standard with premium products and services. Mark Kelly's dedication resulted in Safety Marking Inc. becoming a pavement marking leader, providing top-notch services in New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
