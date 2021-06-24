PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market Force Information, a worldwide leader in customer intelligence solutions, has expanded its services with a digital and analytic suite designed to help multi-location businesses improve their business by mapping out the customer journey. In contrast to most UX services today, their Digital Customer Journey Map identifies the factors that have the biggest lift to company satisfaction and sales, details specific performance gaps online/apps, and provides explicit planning tools to help close those gaps, one channel at a time.
Understanding the customer journey in light of COVID-19 may be one of the greatest hurdles facing CX leaders as they begin to realize that their standard organizational structure creates silos—and therefore barriers—to a great customer experience. Many CX initiatives don't meet their full potential—or worse, fail—because companies don't have a complete picture of what the customer experience entails and the complex dynamics that shape it. Today, with so many customers preferring digital channels, those dynamics are clearly illustrated when customers receive different experiences within digital channels.
Today's customers will abandon a purchase with a single click if they're not satisfied, and move on to a different brand that consistently delivers what they desire. With organizations having different teams responsible for separate channels, all with their own tech stack for managing and analyzing consumer data, having a comprehensive understanding of the digital journey is very difficult. Having a centralized view of all the devices, and touchpoints a customer interacts with is essential today for understanding how they make decisions, connect and engage with your brand.
Market Force's Digital Customer Journey Map helps brands take walk in the (virtual) customer's shoes. Combined with their operational and customer experience suite they provide brands with a 360° view of the customer journey. "With a digital customer journey map, everyone, across all departments, understands where they fit in and what their role is in delivering a seamless digital customer experience," explained a CX analysis at Market Force.
Understanding the digital customer experience is twofold — first, you need to be able to develop a better understanding of the experience. Next, you need to know what to do about it. Market Force's team of CX experts and analysts transform CX data points to create a clear plan for success, execute the plan, and repeat to achieve a clear return on investment.
About Market Force Information
Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) and employee engagement (EX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at marketforce.com.
