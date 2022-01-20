PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market Force Information, the leader in multi-location CX and EX solutions, today announced the launch of a suite of new service features that support 2022's CX expansion. With the continued acceleration of the digital economy as a result of the pandemic, new enhancements to Market Force's CX services will give brands the ability to scale their digital operations and connect with their customers and employees wherever they are and whenever they need, in a cost-effective way. New features include:
- Customer Experience Suite: Market Force's industry-leading CX service has been enhanced with digital customer journey maps and omnichannel support. Omnichannel support allows businesses to engage in more brand interactions by connecting with customers in the channel of their choice, on the apps they use every day while the digital customer journey maps help capture relevant insights during interactions with customers, employees, and vendors to identify areas for improvement.
- Operational Excellence Suite - This new suite offers the ability to examine and maintain brand standards across multiple locations. With the addition of full-service merchandising, businesses can now evaluate and measure the effectiveness of their promotions, product placement, and other marketing initiatives. Supply chain issues, such as shortages and overstocks, can be identified and corrected quickly.
- Employee Engagement Suite: This new collection of employee engagement tools has been enhanced with the addition of the engage app framework. This feature helps store crews, individual employees and managers can watch their progress toward performance-based goals. With this suite, employee experience data is collected in the KnowledgeForce® Platform, Market Force's online reporting platform for a real-time review of new developments and trends.
In addition to these suite updates, businesses can now combine Market Force's predictive analytics with their CX suite to track patterns and gaps in customer satisfaction. With this service, companies can better understand and predict customer behavior and preferences to deliver highly personalized customer experiences.
Market Force has also increased the involvement of their senior management team in 2022, which includes engineers with 20 years of services experience and sales directors with both telecom and marketing consulting expertise. This mix of talents provides an even stronger foundation for the company's ability to provide effective CX innovation in a complex business environment.
"The new suite of services will allow Market Force to remain at the center of customer experience innovation - helping companies hear, understand, and act on their customers' preferences today, tomorrow and into the future," said Scott Griffith, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Market Force Information. "Market Force is committed to delivering these solutions in close collaboration with our clients so they can better understand their customers' needs and expectations, even when they are in flux."
"We want our customers to be able to deploy all of our best-in-class services and features as quickly and easily as possible, whether that's creating a comprehensive customer experience platform or simply implementing one of the suite components. The enhanced service suite will allow companies to take an even more customized approach to deploy CX, EX, and merchandising solutions," said Brad Miller, Client Strategy Consultant, Market Force Information.
As its technology continues to evolve, Market Force Information's brand is committed to delivering customer-first solutions for the digital economy. Market Force's suite of CX services is designed to help brands expand their service offerings, increase revenue and improve overall customer satisfaction.
For more information about Market Force's suite of services or to schedule a demo, please visit marketforce.com/contact-us.
About Market Force Information
Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) and employee engagement (EX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers, and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services, and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions, and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at https://www.marketforce.com
