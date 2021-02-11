PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers have come to rely upon online brands during the COVID-19 crisis. According to a study (by SAS), since COVID-19, 15% of customers began using a digital service or app for the first time, and 70% of new adopters plan to continue using digital services. With this shift, brands must begin to focus on improving their overall digital experience. Market Force Information® has worked to optimize and support this change by helping multi-location brands measure, monitor, and improve the digital customer experience.
With access to physical locations subject to restrictions in many areas, the digital customer journey is particularly vital. The most successful brands have shifted their priority to delivering a quality customer-centric digital journey. This means they have focused their efforts on personalizing, streamlining, and optimizing the performance of every customer touchpoint and interaction online and on their apps. "In this digital landscape, competitors are only a click away. Companies that fail to impress consumers with intuitive and convenient online experiences can't expect to keep their customers", a digital marketing and CX specialist at Market Force.
A recent study from Market Force found that over 1 in 5 consumers are ready to try new brands during COVID-19. Roughly 20% of consumers who try a new brand online indicate the website or app doesn't work or is difficult to use. Almost 40% of those trying digital ordering find the experience of fulfillment unsatisfactory and suggest they may not use the brand's website or app again. Market Force's digital services aim to help brands analyze the digital experience from initial search to delivery and post-purchase.
Market Force launched a digital mystery shopping program designed to help companies measure and monitor their customer experience just as they would for brick-and-mortar locations, but using metrics and strategies that consider the online experience extensively. The digital mystery shopping program discovers key insights by evaluating the entire user experience. The program analyzes everything from the design of the app/or website, usability, forms, features, checkout, delivery, and post-purchase experience. Through this service, Market Force provides timely and actionable digital mystery shopping reports that identify the condition of the online experience. The KnowledgeForce Platform provides rich data and visualizations in real-time to help brands recognize where to focus their efforts and make improvements.
Backed by an experienced team of analysts, Market Force provides custom reports on important digital KPIs that have helped brands map and understand performance over time as COVID-19 quickly changes customer behaviors and trends. With a strong commitment to a holistic customer experience, Market Force is dedicated to helping brands discover insights that improve satisfaction, loyalty, and performance.
