ROCKVILLE, Md., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Profound, a premier corporate business intelligence service that helps thousands of companies worldwide find the market research they need to stay ahead of the competition, announced today the availability of a single sign-on for its clients.
Profound's single sign-on is designed to streamline user access, reduce password fatigue, and improve security.
This highly anticipated feature will allow clients to use their existing corporate credentials to access their Profound account. The single sign-on eliminates the need to remember a separate ID and password and makes logging in as simple as a button click. Another benefit is an added layer of security and access control.
"This latest update to our platform shows Profound's dedication to continuously improving our services based on customer research and feedback," said Meredith Cowie, Director of Product and Data Strategy at Profound. "This highly requested feature allows us to provide the highest level of convenience, trust, flexibility, and value for our clients."
Profound's single sign-on integrates with providers supporting OpenID Connect (OIDC) such as Okta, Auth0, Microsoft, Google, and others. This new feature is included as part of the Profound subscription for no additional fee.
About Profound
MarketResearch.com's Profound solution allows you to maximize your research budget by purchasing only the specific data you need. Extract individual sections, tables, charts, or graphs from a comprehensive collection of more than one million market research reports from hundreds of publishers across nearly 700 industry sectors. Learn more at https://www.profound.com/.
