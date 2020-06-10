DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Watch - Quarterly Report on GPU Shipments" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quarterly "Market Watch" report gives market share (in units) of all suppliers of graphics chips, integrated, embedded, and discrete worldwide, with historical data included. Market Watch is supplied in electronic form, and includes a written summary of the quarter and an in-depth spreadsheet.
Market Watch is a valuable resource for understanding the PC market providing insight into the capabilities of PCs in use today and coming in the near future.
Market Watch consists of four major report segments:
Graphics processor type and platform - the data is in four major categories:
- Desktop discrete, Desktop integrated, Notebook discrete, and Notebook integrated.
- Supplier's market share - the data is individual supplier's market share of all of the above components.
- Three-year forecast - in addition to collecting and reporting on the actual shipments, JPR analysts generate a three-year forecast by quarter.
- Five-year history - there is a historical perspective for the last five years' data and the subsequent Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR.) We also report on the previous forecast and compare it to actual results.
Included with this report is an Excel workbook with the data used to create the charts themselves, and supplemental information. The annual subscription price for Market Watch includes four quarterly issues.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1k0dty
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716