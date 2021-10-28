SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its mission to empower individual investors, MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, is pleased to announce a brand new suite of sentiment-based tools which allow investors to identify trending stocks across MarketBeat, Reddit, and traditional news platforms—all from marketbeat.com.
MarketBeat's newest developments address the unprecedented rise of retail investors who collectively drove sentiment momentum for stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment during the viral meme-stock movement early this year.
As stated in an email to the company's 2.5 million subscribers, MarketBeat founder and CEO Matt Paulson said, "We've learned this year that the stock market is driven as much by sentiment as it is by fundamentals. No rational investor would value GameStop at a $12 billion market cap today, but that's where the market has valued the company because of interest from meme-stock investors."
According to a report recently published by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the GameStop rally was driven by positive sentiment, with 880,000 new investors trading the stock within the month of January. The Reddit revolution also drove record-breaking traffic to marketbeat.com, where traffic nearly doubled overnight in the same timeframe.
"With the era of sentiment-based investing, accessing the information was far from the problem," said Paulson. "Rather, the biggest barrier for both new and seasoned investors was the time required to collect and evaluate the overwhelming amount of information contained in sub-Reddits and news media sites. By organizing that information for meaningful, real-time updates, we effectively diminished the barrier for investors looking to assess a stock's near-term movements based on sentiment."
Inside MarketBeat's Sentiment-based Tools
MarketBeat's Trending Stocks suite includes six reports, each offering All-Access subscribers a detailed look at emerging and historical trends.
MarketBeat uses an advanced language processing algorithm to review the sentiment of each news headline it tracks. Each headline receives a score ranging from 2 for positive sentiment to -2 for negative sentiment.
1. Trending MarketBeat Stocks identifies companies with strong and growing investor interest based on the actions and interests of MarketBeat readers and subscribers.
2. Trending Media Mentions ranks stocks by the frequency of media mentions over a certain period of time.
3. High Media Sentiment Stocks ranks stocks by the sentiment of headlines from traditional and financial news publishers, including Reuters, Barron's, and Financial Times.
4. Trending Reddit Stocks identifies stocks that have seen a growth in posts on Reddit over a certain period of time.
5. Trending WallStreetBets Stocks identifies stocks that people are talking about the most on WallStreetBets, the original investor sub-Reddit.
6. Popular Reddit Posts ranks the most popular Reddit posts over a certain period of time.
MarketBeat is a financial media company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. MarketBeat's mission is to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial information and objective market research. More than 2.5 million investors receive MarketBeat's flagship newsletter, MarketBeat Daily Ratings. MarketBeat also publishes a network of financial news websites, including insidertrades.com and pricetargets.com, which garner more than 25 million pageviews each month, a suite of web-based investment research software called MarketBeat All Access, and a mobile stock research app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit marketbeat.com.
