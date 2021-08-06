SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketBeat, the leading source for stock market data and research tools, has published its list of The 10 Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in August 2021.
Rankings are calculated based on the number of new MarketBeat users that have added the stock to their watchlist in the last 30 days and the number of search queries for a company on MarketBeat in the same timeframe. While this monthly ranking is accessible to all users, MarketBeat All-Access subscribers can use the Trending Stocks Report to identify such companies based on the actions and interests of MarketBeat readers and subscribers.
"Our Trending Stocks Report provides an excellent snapshot of the interests within our base of 2.3 million subscribers," said MarketBeat founder and CEO Matt Paulson. "While the tool allows MarketBeat users to spot trends early, we're pleased to share this monthly ranking with additional insights to the movement the top ten trending stocks are poised to make."
MarketBeat offers the world's most comprehensive set of company profile data for publicly traded companies in the U.S. and tracks approximately 165,000 analyst recommendations from equities analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Canada annually.
The Top Ten Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in May 2021 are:
1. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – AAPL stock has broken out of a tight range on the back of a stellar earnings report. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines. Furthermore, no fewer than a dozen analysts have set or boosted their price target for the stock at a level above the stock's current price.
2. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) – MSFT stock is up 31% in 2021 primarily on the strength of its Azure Cloud business. The stock is getting a boost by a bullish earnings report that saw the company issue a double beat that has garnered the attention of analysts who are boosting their price targets for the stock.
3. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) – Facebook also reported strong earnings in late July. However, due to a forecast for slower than expected growth, FB stock has declined since the report. This hasn't appeared to discourage analysts who have boosted the price target on the social media giant.
4. Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – It's really no longer a question of if Alphabet is going to beat on earnings, but by how much. The company continues to surpass expectations as companies spend on the company's digital advertising.
5. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) – NVDA stock has soared in 2021 largely due to a four-for-one stock split. The company will report earnings in August which is likely to be a catalyst to take the stock another leg higher.
6. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) - AMC stock continues to fall from its lofty heights. The stock is down 36% in the month ending August 2. Expect more volatility prior to the company's earnings announcement on August 5. Retail investors will be looking for any reason to drive the stock higher.
7. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon was another tech stock that is seeing shares drop after it issued cautious guidance. However, like Facebook, analysts are non-plussed.
8. Nio (NYSE: NIO) – NIO stock is down nearly 10% in the last month. Analysts still love the company and have price targets that suggest the stock will climb nearly 25% in the next 12 months.
9. Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) – After treading water for much of 2021, AMD stock is breaking to the upside on the heels of a strong earnings report. One thing dragging on the stock is that, in terms of dollar volume, AMD remains a highly shorted stock with $7.55 billion dollars in volume sold short.
10. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – After a steep selloff in March, Tesla made one run at re-entering positive territory for 2021. That effort was rebuffed. But after the company delivered earnings on July 25, TSLA stock is climbing once again.
