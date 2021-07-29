SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketBeat, the leading source for stock market data and research tools, has published its list of "The 10 Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in June 2021".
Rankings are calculated based on the number of new MarketBeat users that have added the stock to their watchlist in May and the number of search queries for a company on MarketBeat in the same timeframe. While the monthly report is accessible to all users, MarketBeat All-Access subscribers can use the Trending Stocks Report to identify such companies based on the actions and interests of MarketBeat readers and subscribers.
"Spotting trends early is an increasingly valuable ability with the rise of high-short-interest stocks," said MarketBeat founder and CEO Matt Paulson. "By offering MarketBeat users the ability to research trending stocks, we have made it easier to uncover new opportunities."
MarketBeat offers the world's most comprehensive set of company profile data for publicly traded companies in the U.S. and tracks approximately 165,000 analyst recommendations from equities analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Canada annually.
The Top Ten Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in May 2021 are:
1. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – This month could be considered the revenge of the tech stocks. As investors seem to be shifting back into several popular tech stocks.
2. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – MSFT stock has been on a tear in the last 30 days. And the launch of its latest version of Window on June 24, 2021 has only accelerated the growth.
3. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - Facebook is another FAANG stock that cracks the list of trending stocks this month. Investors are relieved that, for now, the social media giant has been able to have the anti-trust case against it dismissed.
4. Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Continuing the resurgence of FAANG stocks is Alphabet/Google. The company's advertising business has recovered much faster than expected. And investors are starting to pay attention to the company's growing cloud business.
5. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) – AMC stock is down 24% in the last month, showing that not every stock is trending for a positive reason. The beleaguered entertainment company continues to be on the minds of many retail investors known as the "apes."
6. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Nvidia has been one of the strongest performers in the semiconductor sector. That is evident in the performance of NVDA stock which is up over 100% in the last 12 months and has posted 55% growth in 2021 alone.
7. Nio (NYSE:NIO) – Investors are still plugged into EV stocks. But the flight towards quality is keeping interest in NIO stock high. The "Tesla of China" continues to impress investors with strong delivery numbers.
8. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Tesla topped over 200,000 deliveries in the second quarter and that is fueling interest in the company's stock. TSLA stock is down 6% in 2021, but it is still up over 128% in the trailing 12 months ending July 9.
9. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – After a month or more of trading sideways, AMZN stock has broken to the upside. In June, the stock rose 10% and with the e-commerce trend showing no signs of slowing down, that should set a new floor for the FAANG stock.
10. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) – Space stocks are drawing interest from both retail and, increasingly, institutional investors. Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson's recent successful flight into sub-orbital space will likely be enough to convince skeptics that commercial space travel may be a reality after all. All we can say is godspeed.
