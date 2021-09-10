SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, today announced a strategic partnership with AlphaStreet to expand public access to earnings call transcripts for S&P 500 companies.
Leveraging AlphaStreet's seamless API platform, MarketBeat is among the first financial media companies to make earnings call transcripts freely available to the public without login or paid subscription. Investors can now find the complete list of earnings call transcripts at marketbeat.com and filter by country, sector, and market cap at no cost.
"Access to Transcripts has long been controlled by major data aggregators who dictate how the information can be used and shared," said AlphaStreet Co-Founder and CEO Vishnu Beri. "Marketbeat's mission of creating high-quality stock research tools and making them available to investors at all levels is in perfect alignment with our mission to expand access to all investors. Furthermore, Marketbeat has proven itself to be a trusted source for accurate and comprehensive tools, and we are very excited to help expand those tools with access to the industry's most accurate transcripts."
The announcement arrives as MarketBeat launches a suite of new sentiment-based tools that track traditional and non-traditional media, allowing investors to spot trends with ease.
"It's clear that investors are looking for the most complete picture of the market available to them, and we're happy to deliver yet another piece of it at marketbeat.com," said MarketBeat Founder and CEO Matt Paulson. "We are excited to partner with AlphaStreet to provide unprecedented access to earnings call transcripts. True to their mission, AlphaStreet is a game-changer. Their ability to simplify the complex licensing structure has enabled us to provide these valuable transcripts without a paywall."
About AlphaStreet
AlphaStreet is changing the way researchers gather and distribute financial information and data. Founded by a team of experienced financial and technology experts, AlphaStreet demonstrates the best practices in Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize the financial research industry. Visit alphastreet.com to access the latest news, earnings call transcripts, conference call transcripts, SEC filings, and corporate presentations.
About MarketBeat
MarketBeat is a financial media company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. MarketBeat's mission is to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial information and objective market research. More than 2.3 million investors receive MarketBeat's flagship newsletter, MarketBeat Daily Ratings. MarketBeat also publishes a network of financial news websites, including insidertrades.com and pricetargets.com, which garner more than 25 million pageviews each month, a suite of web-based investment research software called MarketBeat All Access, and a mobile stock research app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit marketbeat.com.
