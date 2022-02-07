SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Febr. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, today announced a strategic partnership with The Upright Project to help investors assess the net environmental and societal impact of their trading decisions.
Leveraging The Upright Project's Net Impact data, MarketBeat is the first financial media company in the United States that enables subscribers to make investment decisions based on holistic value creation and the net impact of companies. Investors can now assess the sustainability of each stock at marketbeat.com with new models measuring the societal, knowledge generation, health, and environmental impacts of a company.
Net impact concentrates on the scientifically-examined largest impacts that a company's core business has on the surrounding world. The model answers the question: What does the company achieve with the resources it employs?
"This is part of a larger systemic change of money market dynamics where organizations have incentives to optimize their net impact to attract and to receive funding," said Upright Project Global Growth & Product Lead Tuukka Yrttimaa. "Through our partnership with MarketBeat, Upright's net impact data will be involved in an increasing number of investment decisions and therefore contribute to the broader transformation of money market dynamics. This move is very much in line with our mission to incentivize companies to optimize their net impact."
The announcement marks MarketBeat's first feature release of 2022, following a year of rollouts that included sentiment-based tools which enable investors to spot trends, community conversations, and media traction with ease.
"Today's investors want to know that the companies they are investing in are good corporate citizens that take care of the environment, create good jobs that pay a living wage, and further the advancement of human knowledge," said MarketBeat Founder and CEO Matt Paulson. "They want companies to do more than just generate bottom-line profits, and we're pleased to support them in their mission to invest in a better world. Upright's Net Impact data provides objective measurements to show which companies are making positive contributions to the environment, society, and the workforce."
About The Upright Net Impact Model
The Upright net impact model is a mathematical model of the economy that quantifies the net impact of companies. The model is based on machine learning, open-source science, and the products and services that companies produce and offer. Upright's taxonomy consists of 20,000+ product and service categories connected with 500,000+ links based on their value chain. Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques, the model has been taught to understand causality in scientific articles (a database of 200+ million articles) and summarize what science knows about all the impacts that the products and services have on society, knowledge, health, and the environment.
About MarketBeat
MarketBeat is a financial media company with a mission to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial information and objective market research. More than 2.6 million investors receive MarketBeat's flagship newsletter, MarketBeat Daily Ratings. MarketBeat also publishes a network of financial news websites, including insidertrades.com and pricetargets.com, which garner more than 25 million pageviews each month, a suite of web-based investment research software called MarketBeat All Access, and a mobile stock research app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit marketbeat.com.
