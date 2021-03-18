SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Inc. 5000 Regionals list published today recognized MarketBeat as a growth leader of the Midwest. Out of the top 250 fastest-growing companies in the region, the Sioux Falls-based financial media organization ranked at No. 116 based on the 182% growth in annual revenue from 2017 to 2019.
The second annual regionals list is an extension of the magazine's Inc. 5000 list that has reported on the fastest-growing private businesses in America since 1982. The localized list includes four South Dakota companies with median growth of 73% and 60 jobs added.
While its fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list landed MarketBeat in the publisher's Hall of Fame last August, founder and CEO Matt Paulson said this is a special opportunity to celebrate the contributions of his team members and their collective achievements.
"For most, this recognition continues to be a hallmark of entrepreneurial success," Paulson said. "For me, it's an opportunity to reflect on the ways we've grown as a company and celebrate the hard work, innovation, and dedication that makes the year-over-year growth possible. When I compare MarketBeat today to what it was five years ago, the growth is astounding, even to me."
A Look at the Last Five Years of MarketBeat
MarketBeat closed out 2020 with an 85% increase in top line revenue over 2019, grossing $14.4 million by year-end. That's ten times more revenue over five years ago when the company had just three employees.
Since then, the company has grown page views by more than 2700% from 700,000 to 20,000,000 per month while its manpower increased from three to nine employees. The MarketBeat roster is set to grow to 12 full-time employees as the company prepares to onboard its three most recent hires.
"The team would be delighted if I hired more people so that they can work on the MarketBeat Burger and other community projects, but that's a good indication of our culture at MarketBeat," Paulson added. "To that end, I am extremely pleased with the way our core values have manifested in a fun and inviting atmosphere that drives the development and momentum within our growing workforce."
Striking the balance of humor and agility has proven to be an effective formula for productivity, indeed, especially throughout the pandemic. While many businesses recoup from severe disruption and losses from the previous year, the MarketBeat team can point to an expanding portfolio of products launched throughout the past year.
- PriceTargets.com launched in the Summer of 2020 to provide comprehensive coverage of stock ratings, including equities research analysts' upgrades, downgrades, new coverage and price target changes.
- MarketBeat Momentum Alerts launched in December of 2020 to provide paid subscribers with real-time alerts for market shifts and stock ideas.
- The MarketBeat Minute Podcast launched on January 21 to provide a daily one-minute recap of the stock market news by the MarketBeat editorial staff to help listeners invest wisely.
- InsiderTrades.com launched on February 22 to provide comprehensive coverage of insider trading, including recent insider buying, recent insider selling, and education about insider trading.
The company's products aren't the only major expansions at MarketBeat either. In addition to the competitive compensation package, MarketBeat recently adopted an employee sabbatical policy, and the team is in the early planning stages for an employee retreat.
"I want MarketBeat to be the best company for its employees," Paulson said. "That's the only employee growth and retention strategy I subscribe to. By making it so, we will continue to attract and retain the talent this pace requires."
By Paulson's measure, MarketBeat is on pace to reach $25 million in total revenue by year-end.
About MarketBeat
MarketBeat is a financial media company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. MarketBeat's mission is to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing them with real-time financial information and objective market research. More than 2 million investors receive MarketBeat's flagship newsletter, MarketBeat Daily Ratings. MarketBeat also publishes a network of financial news websites that garner more than 20 million page views each month, a suite of web-based investment research software called MarketBeat All Access, and a mobile stock research app that is available on iOS and Android. For more information, visit http://www.marketbeat.com
About the Inc. 5000
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.
