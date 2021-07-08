SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, has published a monthly list ranking The 10 Stocks with the Most Insider Buying in June 2021.
An insider trade occurs when a company executive or individual who has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. The level of stock that insiders are buying is a potential indicator of the stock's future performance. The MarketBeat editorial team compiled the 10 stocks with the most insider trading by utilizing the company's Stocks with the Most Insider Buying Report.
For stocks with the most insider buying, software companies and special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) dominated the list in June.
"While investors don't have access to the insider's intimate knowledge of a company's activities and non-public information, the transaction is an indicator of their confidence in the information they have and how it will impact the stock price in the near future," said MarketBeat founder and CEO Matt Paulson. "Our real-time data sources allow us to provide comprehensive coverage of insider trading, including recent insider buying, which has proven to be a valuable research tool for MarketBeat users."
The Top 10 stocks with the Most Insider Buying in June 2021 are:
1. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) – In June, the company's CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought 2.03 million shares at an average price of $47.99 per share.
2. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FAII) – The company is bringing ATI Physical Therapy public via a reverse merger. In June 2021, the merger was approved by all parties involved. In mid-June, a major shareholder purchased 7.5 million shares at a price of $10, which is the typical IPO price for a SPAC stock.
3. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ARYA) – The SPAC brought Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NAUT) in June 2021. Prior to finalizing the merger, the director of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. purchased 5.5 million shares at a price of $10.
4. Hudson Executive Investment (NASDAQ: HEC) – The company brought Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) public in June 2021. Talkspace is a pure-play mental health company. On June 22, 2021 HEC Director, Douglas Braunstein purchased five million shares at a price of $10.
5. AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) – In June, Grove Holdings, a major shareholder, purchased 81,810 shares at a price of $551.76.
6. Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) – As part of an undersized IPO conducted by the company, a major shareholder purchased 1,944,444 shares at a price of $18.
7. Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) – A major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management has made multiple share purchases in the last month including a purchase of 500,000 shares at an average price of $33.03 on June 23, 2021.
8. Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) – CXM stock only began trading publicly on June 25, 2021. On the day the company initiated trading, three individuals including Sprinklr's CEO and Director purchased a total of over $1.2 million shares at a price of $16.00.
9. Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) – DOCS stock began publicly trading in late June 2021. On June 28, 2021 the company's director along with a major shareholder purchased nearly five million shares of DOCS stock.
10. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) – The company is bringing the cross-border payments company eToro public. The merger is projected to close in September 2021. Luxor Capital Group, a major shareholder has purchased over 1.4 million shares in June.
