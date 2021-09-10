SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, has released a new list of Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks for September 2021.
WallStreetBets (WSB) is a sub-category of the Reddit forum and the list identifies the 10 companies with the most mentions on the subreddit in the last 30 days. Rankings are determined by MarketBeat's all-new Trending WallStreetBets Stocks Report, which tracks WSB mentions and the percentage in change over a set time period.
While WSB became an unprecedented force in the markets this past year, the Reddit revolution also drove record-breaking traffic to marketbeat.com, which saw traffic nearly double overnight in the first quarter. By indexing posts from the online investor community, MarketBeat aims to provide a growing number of individual investors with early insight to trending stocks and the mentions that propel them.
"As the Reddit investors ushered in an explosive era of trading high-short-interest stocks, we recognized a growing cross-section of individual investors who were turning to MarketBeat to decipher the hype-driven movements early on," said MarketBeat founder and CEO Matt Paulson. "While that has translated to immense growth in traffic and diversification of our subscriber base, we're excited it has also resulted in the expansion of our research tools."
The Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks in September 2021 are:
1. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) – Not surprisingly, AMC stock tops the list of trending WallStreetBets stocks. The company has been mentioned 313 times in the last 30 days although that number is over 50% down from the prior 30-day period. AMC was part of one short squeeze in February and another one in June.
2. GameStop (NYSE: GME) – While AMC Entertainment may garner most of the recent headlines, GameStop was the stock that made the words "meme stock" a household name. GME stock is up an incredible 3,410% in the last 12 months. Investors are at somewhat of a crossroads with the stock.
3. Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) – After AMC and GME, there is a pretty steep drop-off in the number of WallStreetBets mentions. However, Clover Health does come in with over 100 mentions. Unlike many of the other meme stocks, CLOV stock is a stock that analysts believe may have some upside.
4. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Despite being a ubiquitous symbol for the trend towards e-commerce, AMZN stock has fallen sharply in the last 30 days. That might be why it's getting the attention of WallStreetBets. But the sell-off appears to be a case of the company not meeting elevated expectations.
5. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) – AMD stock is up 28% in the last 12 months, but investors have experienced some bumps and bruises along the way. It all has to do with the global chip shortage that is now expected to last into 2022. After a strong two-year run in 2019 and 2020, maybe it's appropriate that investors are taking a breath on AMD.
6. Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) – HOOD stock nearly doubled in the first week after its much-publicized IPO, but the stock has come down to earth. However, investors are still sitting on a gain of around 15% with analysts believing the stock has an additional 16% of growth in the next 12 months.
7. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Apple's mentions on WallStreetBets are down 25% and that may be due to the company's strong earnings report. In that report, Apple proved that, for now, it is less affected by the global chip shortage. All eyes will be on the anticipated release of the iPhone13 this fall, which is expected to be a "normal" launch according to Wedbush.
8. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – Sixteen analysts have boosted their price target for GOOGL stock since the company's earnings report. Yet GOOGL stock hasn't received quite the reward that some investors may have expected. It's up just 4% since reporting earnings. Alphabet is currently rated by 41 analysts, 40 of which give the stock a Buy rating.
9. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) – This disruptive fintech company looks to have a long runway according to the two analysts that have offered a rating since SoFi went public in late 2020. The company is not yet profitable, and it reported a larger than expected loss in its most recent earnings report. That might explain why the company's mentions are down over 60%.
10. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) – MSFT stock is up 42.8% in the last 12 months with almost all of that growth occurring in 2021. The company continues to see its Azure cloud service explode in popularity and Microsoft Teams will likely continue to be a vital link as more businesses adopt a hybrid model between remote work and in-office work.
Find the full report at marketbeat.com.
About MarketBeat
MarketBeat is a financial media company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. MarketBeat's mission is to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial information and objective market research. More than 2.3 million investors receive MarketBeat's flagship newsletter, MarketBeat Daily Ratings. MarketBeat also publishes a network of financial news websites, including insidertrades.com and pricetargets.com, which garner more than 25 million pageviews each month, a suite of web-based investment research software called MarketBeat All Access, and a mobile stock research app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit marketbeat.com.
Media Contact
Ngoc Thach, MarketBeat, +1 (605) 940-8824, ngoc@mixmaker.info
SOURCE MarketBeat