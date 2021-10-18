SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketDesign Consulting, a boutique marketing consulting firm specializing in the technology space, accepts a Clutch award for New York's Top 500 Leading B2B Marketing Providers for 2021. Clutch Sales Development Manager Ricardo Real Preciado commented, "All of these firms have showcased world-class services and solutions. Their dedication and passion speak volumes; they truly deserve a spot on this list." Obtaining the Clutch award shows that MarketDesign Consulting is dedicated to the art of marketing and helping clients choose the right tactics, solutions, and services to grow and thrive.
Kara Rudy, the President and CMO, acclaimed, "MarketDesign is honored to receive the Clutch award for distinguished marketing services after three short years in business. We are committed to sharing our knowledge aligning marketing, sales, and service with our experience in the technology space and Clutch is a great partner to help us do that."
MarketDesign Consulting is a Platinum HubSpot Partner, blending marketing principles with design ingenuity. Offering tactics from marketing consulting to HubSpot onboarding, digital marketing to direct mail, and nearly everything in between. Kara explains, "We're not your traditional marketing agency; we believe that you need to have sales, marketing, and service working and growing in complete alignment for a business (especially in tech) to succeed and thrive year over year."
Clutch publishes this award annually to the top 500 companies they believe are the best-performing B2B marketing providers throughout the US. Every year the Clutch team researches each company's market position, social media presence, past accolades, and case studies to determine who will make it on the list. You can view the entire list of award recipients on their website.
About MarketDesign
MarketDesign brings over 15 years of IT and marketing experience to our technology organizations across the US. By building brands, telling stories, and driving results, MarketDesign is committed to doing our part to cure cancer with annual investments of our time, money, and resources. With MarketDesign you get a nimble, accountable, and inquisitive mar-tech team that translates to brand differentiation and results for your IT business. Unify your team and differentiate your brand with MarketDesign.
