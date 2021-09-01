LEHI, Utah, Sep. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mailbox Power CEO Joe Kenemore today announced the appointment of Mike Whitmire to EVP of Marketing. Whitmire brings deep marketing automation expertise to the quickly expanding customer engagement company.
Mailbox Power provides a platform for business professionals to create personalized gifts and greeting cards, creating meaningful touches that help businesses build strong, lasting relationships with their customers. Whitmire will be directly involved as the company expands into additional vertical markets that need help using direct mail, email marketing, and marketing automation.
"We're in the business of helping businesses create lasting relationships with their customers," Kenemore said. "The ability to influence is always evolving and we believe Mike's automation expertise and marketing talent will only increase our ability to uniquely connect business owners in a way that is truly next level."
Having fulfilled over 2.2 million orders so far in 2020 the company is on track to triple the amount of customer touches in 2021 with the new version 3.0 of its cloud-based Mailbox Power application This latest software application integrates into many SRP and MAP applications including HubSpot, ActiveCampaign, Salesforce, and many more, to create automated direct-mail deliveries.
Mailbox Power is unique in that it not only uses existing contact records to create automations, the platform also allows users to generate new leads using its Geofence Smart Address Mailing List Builder, targeting look-alike businesses in the same zip code. Small to medium-sized businesses who are struggling in this economy will spend a fraction of their marketing budgets on Mailbox Power and typically will also have a much higher close-won ratio.
This model is a game-changer, Whitmire said. "Mailbox Power is taking customer engagement automation to new heights with technology that doesn't simply fill your inbox," he said. "It uses industry-based direct-mail personalization to make customers stop, engage, and appreciate the gift and tailored message that is aligned to their daily business challenges."
Mailbox Power is a privately held customer engagement platform offering automated personal connectivity through physical correspondence from anywhere in the world.
