JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In January 2021, Factoreal released its biggest update to date for their marketing automation platform. Enabling digital marketers to centrally manage more of their clients accounts with fewer touchpoints and more control, all from their Factoreal centralized dashboard.
This release includes the following feature:
•The ability to reuse content and auto post onto multiple platforms at the same time.
•The option to add images and videos to twitter posts.
•The ability to dynamically switch between social user accounts in order to add variety and individuality to calendars and schedules.
•The ability to post polls to twitter.
•And the ability to dynamically resize video and images from within their platform based on the users' preference or the platform to which they're posting.
The team's goal for 2021 is to enable every marketer with enterprise grade capabilities in a helpful and simply platform that's a fraction of the cost of the big guys.
This is one step forward, of many: As marketers, we've always been plagued by tools that lack features and force us to work directly within the social platforms. Reducing our capacity and preventing us from being able to easily envision the brand's strategy. Factoreal is different, its high-speed rollout of new features and dedicated customer support is going to enable them to quickly overpower the HubSpots and Spout Socials of the world. So, if you haven't tried a demo of Factoreal yet, Aditya is right, you're missing out on a great time to join the community.
