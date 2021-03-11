LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bicoastal, award-winning public relations firm Marketing Maven, which placed highly in the 2020 report from Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, has just been named for the second consecutive year as one of the top B2B PR firms and one of the leading event management agencies. With a large professional services client roster and more events going virtual over the last 12 months, Marketing Maven has delivered high client satisfaction scores in these areas, leading to this recognition from Clutch.
Clutch's report names the top-performing agencies in the following categories: B2B, corporate communications, crisis communications, event management, influencer marketing and online reputation management.
In addition to B2B PR and event management, in 2020 Marketing Maven was cited in marketing communications and online reputation management.
"We are thrilled to have been acknowledged in these top specialty areas in the Clutch report," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "The Clutch rankings are authoritative in the industry and our performance in them lets our clients and prospects know we really excel in the marketing areas most important to today's brands."
Clutch's top companies must have a track record of positive client relationships. Clutch collects in-depth reviews with past clients through both a detailed online form and phone conversations.
Alongside reviews, Clutch looks at the services companies offer, their past awards, and more. Clutch will continue to expand its public relations and marketing research.
"Positive messaging is important for a company's success," said Clutch Customer Experience Associate Sharmili Mhepara. "Companies should feel confident in partnering with one of these firms for their next business journey."
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on February 25, 2021. Rankings are dynamic and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
About Marketing Maven
With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.
###
Media Contact
Frank C. Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Marketing Maven