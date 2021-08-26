LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bicoastal, award-winning marketing and public relations firm Marketing Maven is excited to announce it has been named one of the 2021 Pacific Coast Business Times' Central Coast Best Places to Work.
Marketing Maven ranked 12 among the designated companies.
"We are extremely excited to have been named a great place to work," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "We hope that it will encourage top talent and prospective companies to take a good, hard look at Marketing Maven when seeking marketing and communications advisement, as our employee satisfaction is reflected in the care they put forth toward our clients and their businesses."
Companies are selected as a best place to work based on employee surveys. These evaluations are then tabulated by Central Pacific Coast experts.
The Pacific Coast Business Times, which annually issues the special report, opens the survey to all businesses in the Tri-Counties.
About Marketing Maven
With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is an award-winning full-service international marketing and communications agency. Nationally recognized as a trusted communications partner, Marketing Maven specializes in public relations, brand strategy, social media, digital, media relations, event marketing, market research, minority marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. Offering strategic counsel, we see the big picture and use creative tactics to achieve results. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.
About Pacific Coast Business Times
Pacific Coast Business Times is the weekly business journal of record serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.
Now in its 21st year of publication, the Business Times has won numerous awards, including a national Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi award for breaking news, "Best in Business" awards from the Society of Business Editors and Writers, and several Los Angeles Press Club awards. Our web site has twice been recognized in Editor & Publisher magazine's "Ten that do it Right" competition.
The Business Times has the largest team devoted full-time to business and financial news on the Central Coast. Our multimedia platform includes weekly print editions delivered each Friday, email newsletters and alerts, events and a combined print-digital subscription that provides full access our website.
Included with each subscription are 24 special reports, including Dealmakers of the Year, Professional Careers & Higher Education, Giving Guide, our Year-end Tax & Financial Planning Guide and a number of Who's Who sections that profile the major players in key industries.
