TOKYO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
1. DEC CMS overview
- DEC CMS is powered by "Drupal," the CMS used across the world.
- Being a multilingual CMS, DEC CMS enables brands to create web pages regardless of the language.
- With its multi-site management feature, DEC CMS centrally manages a variety of content and images used on a brand website.
- Websites, digital signage, car navigation systems, and more, the CMS delivers content to multiple channels.
It is critical for businesses to swiftly execute their digital marketing initiatives responding to customers' and markets' changing needs. With the new features that transcosmos have just released, clients can execute their digital marketing initiatives from creating and testing content, to measuring marketing performance, to improving content simply by configuring settings. So far, many businesses had to use different tools for each marketing initiative, which means they had to manage content dispersed across channels. Now, with DEC CMS, clients can execute marketing initiatives efficiently and effectively, and manage content that match user characteristics and preferences rapidly on a single platform.
2. Additional standard features
- AB testing
You can test and compare the performance of different variations of a piece of content by changing the content and adjusting the test ratio for parameters, user agents (UA), devices, and other targets.
- Marketing campaign management
By setting different display patterns with a combination of parameters and content (image, link text, destination URL, etc.), you can show a different set of contents to users who have accessed the URLs with parameters.
- Marketing campaign access analysis
[Set up conversion action sets]
You can set actions that you want your users to take as conversion action sets.
[Performance measurement & Reporting]
You can measure and view impressions, clicks, click rate, conversions, and conversion rate on the report views.
- Please note that you need a Google Analytics account to use this feature.
DEC CMS is deployed and used by many clients, and empowers clients by enabling them to manage content and execute marketing initiatives with its abundant features. With the aim of helping clients develop and execute effective digital marketing initiatives, transcosmos will continue to add and enhance DEC CMS features as a digital marketing solution, and offer solutions to various challenges in managing content.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
