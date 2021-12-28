TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marktechpost launches its first AI Magazine Series. As a premier publication on the subject of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Marktechpost provides insights into emerging technologies and industry developments that will shape the future.
The first issue is on 'AI in Fintech' and it features various industry experts and leaders including:
Dor Kedem (ING Bank)
Kevin Levitt (NVIDIA)
Jennifer Prendki (CEO of Alectio)
Klas Back (CEO Pagos Solutions)
Imtiaz Adam (AI Leader/Influencer/CEO Deep Learn Strategies)
Spiros Margaris (VC at Margaris Ventures)
Gillian Painter (The Investment Association)
Serhat Aydogdu (Investor at D4 Ventures)
Xavier Gomez (Founder at Invyo)
Adam Delgado (North Technology People)
Amy French (Level 39)
Marktechpost is a California-based AI News Platform providing easy-to-consume, byte size updates in machine learning, deep learning, and data science research. Our vision is to showcase the hottest research trends in AI from around the world using our innovative method of search and discovery.
Marktechpost has also started various free courses on machine learning and deep learning. These courses are available for everyone on Youtube.
