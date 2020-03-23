DURAND, Wis., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 Pandemic has rekindled the same public need for a shelf stable dry powdered milk that was ignited by World War II in the 1940's. Now with the international emergency of COVID-19 or the "Coronavirus", America needs the assurance of reliable, high quality nutrition, with a long shelf life for any unforeseen situation. That need extends to people worldwide in today's global economy facing critical health issues.
Marron Foods, the makers of Milkman, has been able to scale up fulfillment efforts thanks to the wonderful patriotic working residents of Durand, WI. Marron is grateful to those who have come to help us during this unsurpassed time of national need for quality lowfat dry powdered milk. Rest assured we will fill all internet orders and not run out! For current retail outlets carrying Milkman, and those joining the Milkman family, please check the list on www.milkmanmilk.com
Milkman Lowfat Milk was created as a premium product in the 1950's to improve the flavor, fat content and enjoyment of commodity instant nonfat dry milk. Since 2010, Marron Foods has been implementing 21rst century process technologies/improvements and updating packaging in accordance with Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level II in compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act. (FSMA).
Milkman Lowfat Milk and Milkman Chocolate Milk with 18g Protein are available for sale at www.milkmanmilk.com. The products are also listed on Amazon either as Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) or as Seller Fulfilled. Amazon has been deluged with orders for all products and is experiencing huge backlogs. The Seller Fulfilled orders are completed and mailed from the Durand facility once product comes off the production lines.
Milkman Lowfat Milk is produced in the heart of America's Dairyland. We sincerely apologize for the delay in getting your orders out the door and as a token of our appreciation we are including a free sample with many orders. The USA as always will lead the way and set the example for the world how we all care and watch out for each other during this Pandemic. Remember, as Grandma Goldie z"l used to say: "This too shall pass!"
Contact:
Matthew Pearson
914-629-6665 (cell)
Harrison, NY 10528