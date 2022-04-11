MARS Company is thrilled to be No. 113 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies!
OCALA, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that MARS Company is No. 113 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"MARS Company is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the southeast region. We continue to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry around the world through unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment", Dave Corey, CEO.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana, areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast starting March 15, 2022.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company ("MARS") continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry around the world through unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment. Whether the test bench solutions or enterprise software systems, each offering from MARS provides customers with state-of-the-art business intelligence, powerful data visualization and highly advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly issues surrounding water management. With these patented, award-winning, and state-of-the-art technologies, the company's goal is to lead utility management companies in recovering revenue lost due to reporting inaccuracies by making an abundance of information easily digestible and available. Countless companies offer products that save time or money, but not many offer a solution that will not only save both time and money but will also assist in protecting one of the world's most precious resources – our water supply!
MARS Company will be an exhibitor at two exciting events this week:
- The AWWA California-Nevada Section Spring Conference taking place April 11-14 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, CA
- The AZ Water Association Conference taking place April 12-14 at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building located in Phoenix, Arizona
For more information about MARS Company and its products and services, please visit http://www.marswater.com.
Contact: Royce Burnett, Vice President of Sales, (352)239-8044, rburnett@marswater.com
