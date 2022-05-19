The white paper sets out what it means to lead on diversity and inclusion, in both the composition and behaviour of the Board. The analysis is informed by insights into diversity and inclusion and includes many shocking case studies of corporate disasters. The white paper is essential reading for equality and diversity professionals and Non-Executives.
LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading diversity and inclusion experts, Marshall E-Learning Consultancy have launched a new white paper examining why leadership on inclusion and diversity from company executive boards matters.
This major new white paper, written by leading diversity consultant, Teresa Norman, examines the business case for diverse boards and explores the qualitative side of decision making at a strategic level and why it matters that the Board actively leads on inclusion and diversity.
The white paper includes analysis of board failings that led to corporate disasters at Enron and the Royal Bank of Scotland during the financial crisis of 2008. Other case studies include the role of the board in the UK Post Office scandal, the London Grenfell fire and the Boeing 737 Max disasters.
The paper shows how sometimes the behaviour of a Board can make it hard for people to speak up, allowing a culture to grow in which some people who are in minority are not heard, or where the senior leadership can only see situations through their own lens. It argues that the Board is there to help an organisation make difficult decisions and that if it is not driven by inclusion, as the case studies demonstrate, decisions may not be of the high quality that they need to be, resulting in major consequences, not just for the organisation but for all of us.
Download a copy of the Inclusive Board Leadership White Paper on LinkedIn
About the author:
Teresa Norman is a Diversity Consultant with 15 years experience in the civil service. Her work includes Diversity Audits, EIAs and developing EDI strategies. She is Chief Executive and Co-Founder of a social enterprise, TogetherintheUK which tells stories of what it is like to migrate to the UK.
About Marshall E Learning:
Marshall E Learning specialise in Inculsion, Diversity and Unconscious Bias training. Inclusion runs through all its work, whether it's management development, safeguarding, mental health awareness or coaching.
Marshall can conduct a Diversity Audit of an organisation to understand how diverse and inclusive it is and recommend action for improvement. Marshall can help develop Board succession planning to achieve a more diverse Board over time. It can also provide online and face to face unconscious bias training as well as conduct Board observations and provide feedback on how inclusive its behaviour is. Marshall also offers a half day training programme on Inclusive Board leadership to teach processes that ensure inclusive leadership as well as provide coaching to Board members. Based in London, Marshall works all over the world and can translate courses into any required language. To learn more visit: https://marshallelearning.com/
