ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has been contracted by the Metropolitan Atlanta Regional Transit Authority (MARTA) to provide traditional and geospatial survey services for design, construction and facility enhancement projects in support of its capital investment program. Services will include terrestrial lidar and mobile mapping, photogrammetry, unmanned aircraft system data and imagery collection, building information modeling, subsurface utility engineering and hydrographic surveying. The three-year contract has a two-year option and a total value of $5 million.
Woolpert has worked with MARTA on multiple 3D design and geospatial survey contracts, including the previous iteration of this contract. Surveyor Mike Zarlengo, who works in Woolpert's Atlanta office, said it is gratifying to continue to support MARTA's efforts and its $2.7 billion capital investment program, More MARTA Atlanta.
"Before and during the challenges presented by the pandemic, when routes were adjusted to prioritize evolving needs, MARTA has continued to work toward its goal to implement projects and enhancements that will improve connectivity, increase ridership and fuel economic development throughout the region," Zarlengo said. "We're excited to provide the services needed to help MARTA achieve its goal to improve the safety, convenience and availability for commuters in and around Atlanta."
Derrick Barnhill, Woolpert geospatial project manager, said this contract will build on the initial foundation set forth by MARTA and supported by voters, who agreed to fund improvements through a half-penny transit sales tax in 2016. Barnhill said the firm's experience in the transportation geospatial space was a key factor in its reselection.
"We're fortunate to have several decades of experience working with departments of transportation across the country, applying a wide range of engineering and geospatial equipment and technology to best address each project and need," Barnhill said. "Under this contract, we will continue to broaden the application of our design and geospatial technologies specific to the rail industry."
Woolpert Roads and Bridges Practice Leader Tom Ruschkewicz said this contract is not only an example of how transportation projects and initiatives can benefit from integrated architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) capabilities but how the alignment of core values can elevate a partnership to improve each deliverable.
"This contract with MARTA supports the advancement of multimodal transportation in underserved communities and, by extension, supports growth, inclusion and diversity in growing communities," Ruschkewicz said. "It is extremely important to us as a firm to promote better lives through advanced technologies around the world, and we will continue to make that a priority through the public and private agencies we serve every day."
