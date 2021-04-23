LONDON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Alliance has today announced the release of their new learning membership to help their global community of marketers and technologists grow their careers and companies.
Learning members can connect though events and community, gain learning support from resources and get formally certified in martech and marketing ops through digital courses.
The membership combines learning experiences which are digital & physical, live and on demand, formal and informal, micro and in-depth, adaptive and structured, instructor led, and community based.
The MarTech Alliance will provide a hub of rich learning experiences, to help professionals keep upgrading their skills and knowledge, every day in many ways. Across each touch point learners will receive learning experience points to both measure personal development and access rewards.
This gamified learning approach rewards members with learning badges, free books, access to exclusive dinners & pop ups, preferential rates to courses & festivals. This unique approach will help members keep building their marketing and tech capabilities.
The acceleration in digital transformation is resulting in a greater demand than ever for marketing tools. Consequently, marketers and technologists need to upskill to help gain the most from their marketing stacks; however, there is a real skills shortage in marketing tech, data and marketing ops. The MarTech Alliance is focused on solving exactly this challenge.
MarTech Alliance, CEO, Carlos Doughty had this to say; "The digitisation of the world has supercharged the importance of digital transformation. A very core piece of that is Martech," says Carlos Doughty, CEO at MarTech Alliance. "Underpinning that are the people driving marketing tech initiatives, and marketing ops management. We want to help all marketers and technologists drive their careers and company's performance."
MarTech Alliance has provided courses, events, and resources for years to companies from Adobe and Amazon to TikTok, Facebook and HP. It will now move towards a continuous learning offering in the form of its global learning membership.
Doughty commented: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be launching our membership, to keep building our community, to help marketers and technologists raise their careers to the next level"
