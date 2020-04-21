NAZARETH, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited time only, Martin Guitar has partnered with TrueFire, the #1 most comprehensive online resource for guitar players of all skill levels, to give Martin customers 3-months of unlimited streaming access to TrueFire's online library.
To qualify, residents of the US and Canada simply purchase any Martin instrument by May 31st and register the warranty at martinguitar.com/warranty by June 30th. Customers will receive a unique code that unlocks 40,000+ video lessons on TrueFire.com, along with a free download of Corey Congilio's Acoustic Rhythm Guitar Playbook – that's a $115 value!
TrueFire offers lessons for every style, genre, technique and skill level. Features include progress tracking, slo-mo and looping, and live stream sessions. For more on TrueFire, visit https://truefire.com.
Corey Congilio's Acoustic Rhythm Guitar Playbook is a must for any serious guitarist. It dives deep into the art of acoustic rhythm playing with a massive curriculum, which is organized into six sections featuring 60 rhythm guitar studies and grooves. Visit https://coreycongilio.com for more on Corey.
For those looking to add to their collection of Martin guitars, or buying their long-awaited first, there has never been a better time to pick up a new Martin and take your playing to the next level.
For more information please email requests to mnelson@martinguitar.com.
About Martin Guitars and Strings
C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar and string products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.
With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.
Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.
Connect with Martin Guitars and Martin Strings on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and via www.martinguitar.com.
About TrueFire
Founded in 1991, TrueFire has collaborated with 600+ top educators to produce what Guitar Player Magazine calls "the planet's largest and most comprehensive selection of online guitar lessons." 2 million+ guitar players, from virtually every country in the world, "learn, practice, and play" with TrueFire's interactive video courses and patented learning systems for personalized and private online instruction.
TrueFire's success is largely due to the quality of artists and educators that we've been privileged to work with over the years. From GRAMMY award winners to top session players, to world-renowned educators, TrueFire content is powered by the best in the biz. TrueFire's course library features 40,000+ interactive video guitar lessons covering all styles, techniques, and levels. Course material is available anytime, anywhere, on any device (desktop, mobile, and streaming).
TrueFire's proprietary technologies and patented methods for presenting online music lessons allow educators to provide personalized one-on-one and group instruction to students anywhere in the world. TrueFire's team is passionate about music education and has a broad marketing and technology expertise that has earned them over 70 international creative, marketing, video and technology awards.
Learn, practice, and play with TrueFire!