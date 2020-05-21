SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today unveiled its new brand, celebrating the company's 25-year anniversary and marking a milestone in its transformation to focus on semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure. The critical nature of that infrastructure has never been more evident than during the current crisis, as it keeps people connected, businesses running, and information flowing. In partnership with the world's leading technology companies, Marvell delivers the essential building blocks that keep the planet running. The company's new brand identity is a symbol of change and represents a new Marvell poised to power what comes next.
Since Marvell's transformation journey began in 2016, the company has made a bold set of moves to position itself for long term success in enterprise, data center, carrier, and automotive markets – including three significant acquisitions and multiple divestitures. As a result, Marvell has assembled the industry's most complete portfolio of semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure, including leadership positions in storage, networking, compute, and security. With its broad portfolio and its flexible and reliable approach to working with its customers, Marvell has become the ideal partner in its target markets.
"At Marvell, we're driven by the belief that how we do things matters just as much as what we do – that execution is as essential as innovation, and that's the experience I want our customers to have in working with us," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell. "I couldn't be prouder of the determination and focus our team has shown in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, coming together to support our customers and communities at a time when it really counts. Our transformation journey has brought together the best and brightest in the industry, we've successfully united under an integrated mission and culture, and today we launch our new brand identity – symbolizing the company we have become."
For more information about Marvell's new brand identity, please visit: https://www.marvell.com/company/the-new-marvell.html.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
For further information, contact:
Stacey Keegan
Senior Director, Brand Marketing and Global Communications
pr@marvell.com