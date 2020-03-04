SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year, ended February 1, 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $718 million.
Marvell completed the acquisition of Avera Semiconductor ("Avera"), the Application Specific Integrated Circuit ("ASIC") business of GlobalFoundries on November 5, 2019. Marvell's results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and fiscal year 2020 include the results of Avera from the acquisition date, while prior periods presented do not.
On December 6, 2019, the Company completed the divestiture of the Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP. The Company received $1.7 billion in cash proceeds. The divestiture resulted in a pre-tax gain on sale of $1.1 billion. Marvell's results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and fiscal year 2020 include the results of the Wi-Fi Connectivity business through the divestiture date, while prior periods presented include the results of the Wi-Fi Connectivity business for the entire period.
On December 31, 2019, the Company completed an intra-entity asset transfer of certain of the Company's intellectual property to a subsidiary in Singapore. The internal restructuring aligns the global economic ownership of the Company's intellectual property rights with the Company's current and future business operations. The internal restructuring resulted in an income tax benefit of approximately $763 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and for fiscal year 2020, which primarily captures the tax effect of future deductions.
GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.8 billion, or $2.62 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $117 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
Revenue for fiscal 2020 was $2.7 billion. GAAP net income for fiscal 2020 was $1.6 billion, or $2.34 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2020 was $444 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.
"Marvell delivered fourth quarter revenue above the mid-point of guidance with solid results from both our networking and storage businesses. Our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 reflects the reduction of approximately 5 percent of revenue to account for coronavirus impacts we are aware of so far," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "Our customer and design win traction in the wireless infrastructure market continues to grow and Nokia announced an expanded relationship with Marvell to develop multiple generations of leading 5G silicon solutions. We also announced the extension of our long-term collaboration with Samsung on the radio access network."
Marvell's first quarter guidance takes into account the U.S. Government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers. Given the ongoing uncertainty associated with the coronavirus, we also have temporarily widened the guidance range on revenue.
First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook
- Revenue is expected to be $680 million +/- 5%.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 47.5%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 63%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $410 million +/- $3 million.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $310 million +/- $2.5 million.
- GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.20) to $(0.12) per share.
- Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.11 to $0.17 per share.
Conference Call
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with the Aquantia and Avera acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges, resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business.
Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, a non-GAAP tax rate of 4.5% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.
Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.
Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:
- Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;
- Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;
- Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and
- Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.
Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
About Marvell
Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the Company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.
Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
February 1,
November 2,
February 2,
February 1,
February 2,
Net revenue
$
717,671
$
662,470
$
744,799
$
2,699,161
$
2,865,791
Cost of goods sold
412,927
322,403
422,797
1,342,220
1,407,399
Gross profit
304,744
340,067
322,002
1,356,941
1,458,392
Operating expenses:
Research and development
279,389
267,781
256,102
1,080,391
914,009
Selling, general and administrative
121,592
118,993
106,168
464,580
424,360
Restructuring related charges
18,258
14,802
12,740
55,328
76,753
Total operating expenses
419,239
401,576
375,010
1,600,299
1,415,122
Operating income (loss)
(114,495)
(61,509)
(53,008)
(243,358)
43,270
Interest income
1,379
1,092
1,236
4,816
11,926
Interest expense
(22,656)
(21,241)
(21,953)
(85,631)
(60,362)
Other income, net
1,124,179
689
4,377
1,122,555
519
Interest and other income (loss), net
1,102,902
(19,460)
(16,340)
1,041,740
(47,917)
Income (loss) before income taxes
988,407
(80,969)
(69,348)
798,382
(4,647)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(784,266)
1,532
191,350
(786,009)
174,447
Net income (loss)
$
1,772,673
$
(82,501)
$
(260,698)
$
1,584,391
$
(179,094)
Net income (loss) per share - Basic
$
2.66
$
(0.12)
$
(0.40)
$
2.38
$
(0.30)
Net income (loss) per share - Diluted
$
2.62
$
(0.12)
$
(0.40)
$
2.34
$
(0.30)
Weighted average shares:
Basic
665,562
668,178
657,835
664,709
591,232
Diluted
675,700
668,178
657,835
676,094
591,232
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
February 1,
February 2,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
647,604
$
582,410
Accounts receivable, net
492,346
493,122
Inventories
322,980
276,005
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
74,567
43,721
Total current assets
1,537,497
1,395,258
Property and equipment, net
357,092
318,978
Goodwill
5,337,405
5,494,505
Acquired intangible assets, net
2,764,600
2,560,682
Deferred tax assets
639,791
12,460
Other non-current assets
496,850
234,869
Total assets
$
11,133,235
$
10,016,752
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
213,747
$
185,362
Accrued liabilities
346,639
335,509
Accrued employee compensation
149,780
115,925
Total current liabilities
710,166
636,796
Long-term debt
1,439,024
1,732,699
Deferred tax liabilities
31,233
246,252
Other non-current liabilities
274,232
94,595
Total liabilities
2,454,655
2,710,342
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
1,328
1,317
Additional paid-in capital
6,135,939
6,188,598
Retained earnings
2,541,313
1,116,495
Total shareholders' equity
8,678,580
7,306,410
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,133,235
$
10,016,752
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
February 1,
February 2,
February 1,
February 2,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
1,772,673
$
(260,698)
$
1,584,391
$
(179,094)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
43,996
37,627
156,658
123,983
Share-based compensation
53,171
50,580
242,207
184,064
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
114,615
78,688
368,082
183,318
Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions
52,510
97,597
55,826
223,372
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discounts
2,723
2,064
6,763
11,354
Restructuring related impairment charges (gain)
1,328
(12,081)
17,571
(200)
Deferred income taxes
(777,257)
146,322
(785,158)
118,647
Gain on sale of business
(1,123,223)
—
(1,121,709)
1,592
Other expense (income), net
9,287
344
26,448
4,154
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,870
(39,347)
11,244
(99,044)
Inventories
43,361
2,489
12,759
4,348
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(43,099)
189
(54,138)
(11,685)
Accounts payable
(29,143)
(28,753)
1,658
(6,493)
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
(76,635)
57,297
(182,893)
85,027
Accrued employee compensation
8,661
(25,677)
20,588
(46,599)
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,838
106,641
360,297
596,744
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
(14,956)
Sales of available-for-sale securities
—
—
18,832
623,896
Maturities of available-for-sale securities
—
—
—
187,985
Purchases of time deposits
—
—
—
(25,000)
Maturities of time deposits
—
—
—
175,000
Purchases of technology licenses
(2,776)
(359)
(4,712)
(11,540)
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,986)
(28,886)
(81,921)
(75,921)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
89
42,707
620
43,525
Cash payment for acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
(593,500)
—
(1,071,079)
(2,649,465)
Net proceeds from sale of business
1,699,835
—
1,698,783
(3,352)
Other
(405)
2,275
(1,677)
(2,725)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,084,257
15,737
558,846
(1,752,553)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(300,000)
(50,005)
(364,272)
(103,974)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
44,167
40,189
147,276
100,961
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement
(17,440)
(9,248)
(98,302)
(54,939)
Dividend payments to shareholders
(40,077)
(39,489)
(159,573)
(148,081)
Payments on technology license obligations
(15,053)
(16,676)
(72,266)
(69,157)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
600,000
—
950,000
1,892,605
Principal payments of debt
(1,200,000)
(75,000)
(1,250,000)
(756,128)
Payment of equity and debt financing costs
—
—
—
(11,550)
Other, net
(2,457)
—
(6,812)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(930,860)
(150,229)
(853,949)
849,737
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
209,235
(27,851)
65,194
(306,072)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
438,369
610,261
582,410
888,482
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
647,604
$
582,410
$
647,604
$
582,410
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
February 1,
November 2,
February 2,
February 1,
February 2,
GAAP gross profit:
$
304,744
$
340,067
$
322,002
$
1,356,941
$
1,458,392
Special items:
Share-based compensation
3,181
3,990
2,942
13,759
12,024
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
86,383
72,146
57,591
279,567
134,169
Other cost of goods sold (a)
52,510
4,758
97,598
57,718
226,372
Total special items
142,074
80,894
158,131
351,044
372,565
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
446,818
$
420,961
$
480,133
$
1,707,985
$
1,830,957
GAAP gross margin
42.5
%
51.3
%
43.2
%
50.3
%
50.9
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
62.3
%
63.5
%
64.5
%
63.3
%
63.9
%
Total GAAP operating expenses
$
419,239
$
401,576
$
375,010
$
1,600,299
$
1,415,122
Special items:
Share-based compensation
(49,989)
(63,375)
(47,638)
(229,050)
(186,071)
Restructuring related charges (b)
(18,258)
(14,802)
(12,740)
(55,328)
(76,753)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(28,232)
(20,614)
(21,097)
(88,515)
(49,150)
Other operating expenses (c)
(16,621)
(19,495)
(7,392)
(63,361)
(62,095)
Total special items
(113,100)
(118,286)
(88,867)
(436,254)
(374,069)
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
$
306,139
$
283,290
$
286,143
$
1,164,045
$
1,041,053
GAAP operating margin
(16.0)
%
(9.3)
%
(7.1)
%
(9.0)
%
1.5
%
Other cost of goods sold (a)
7.3
%
0.7
%
13.1
%
2.1
%
7.9
%
Share-based compensation
7.4
%
10.2
%
6.8
%
9.0
%
6.9
%
Restructuring related charges (b)
2.5
%
2.2
%
1.7
%
2.0
%
2.7
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
16.0
%
14.0
%
10.6
%
13.6
%
6.4
%
Other operating expenses (c)
2.4
%
3.0
%
0.9
%
2.5
%
2.2
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
19.6
%
20.8
%
26.0
%
20.2
%
27.6
%
GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
1,102,902
$
(19,460)
$
(16,340)
$
1,041,740
$
(47,917)
Special items:
Gain on sale of intellectual property
—
—
(3,500)
—
(3,500)
Restructuring related items (d)
(1,122,988)
(946)
157
(1,124,197)
15
Write-off of debt issuance costs (e)
1,621
—
782
2,079
7,736
Deal costs (f)
—
496
—
1,505
—
Total special items
(1,121,367)
(450)
(2,561)
(1,120,613)
4,251
Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
(18,465)
$
(19,910)
$
(18,901)
$
(78,873)
$
(43,666)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
1,772,673
$
(82,501)
$
(260,698)
$
1,584,391
$
(179,094)
Special items:
Other cost of goods sold (a)
52,510
4,758
97,598
57,718
226,372
Share-based compensation
53,170
67,365
50,580
242,809
198,095
Restructuring related charges (gain) in operating expenses (b)
18,258
14,802
12,740
55,328
76,753
Restructuring related items in interest and other income (loss), net (d)
(1,122,988)
(946)
157
(1,124,197)
15
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
114,615
92,760
78,688
368,082
183,319
Gain on sale of intellectual property
—
—
(3,500)
—
(3,500)
Write-off of debt issuance costs (e)
1,621
—
782
2,079
7,736
Transaction costs included in interest and other income, net (f)
—
496
—
1,505
—
Other operating expenses (c)
16,621
19,495
7,392
63,361
62,095
Pre-tax total special items
(866,193)
198,730
244,437
(333,315)
750,885
Other income tax effects and adjustments (g)
(789,761)
(3,773)
184,348
(806,938)
144,585
Non-GAAP net income
$
116,719
$
112,456
$
168,087
$
444,138
$
716,376
Weighted average shares — basic
665,562
668,178
657,835
664,709
591,232
Weighted average shares — diluted
675,700
668,178
657,835
676,094
591,232
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
2.62
$
(0.12)
$
(0.40)
$
2.34
$
(0.30)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share (h)
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.25
$
0.66
$
1.19
(a)
Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of the Avera and Aquantia inventory fair value adjustment in fiscal 2020, amortization of the Cavium inventory fair value adjustment in fiscal 2019, as well as charges for past intellectual property licensing matters.
(b)
Restructuring related charges include employee severance, facilities related costs, and impairment of equipment and other assets. Restructuring related charges in the three months and twelve months ended February 2, 2019 include gain on sale of a building that was a direct result of restructuring.
(c)
Other operating expenses primarily include Cavium, Aquantia and Avera merger costs.
(d)
Interest and other income (loss), net includes restructuring related items such as gain on sale of a business and foreign currency remeasurement associated with restructuring related accruals.
(e)
Write-off of debt issuance costs is associated with the partial term loan repayment.
(f)
Costs incurred in connection with preparation of the divestiture of the Wi-Fi Connectivity business.
(g)
Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 4.5% for the three months ended November 2, 2019 and the three and twelve months ended February 1, 2020, and based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 4% for the three and twelve months ended February 2, 2019.
(h)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended November 2, 2019 and February 2, 2019 was calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) of 679,345 and 663,580 shares, respectively, due to the non-GAAP net income reported in the respective period. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the year ended February 2, 2019 was calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) of 600,049, due to the non-GAAP net income reported in the period.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Outlook for Three Months Ended
GAAP revenue
$680 +/- 5%
Special items:
—
Non-GAAP revenue
$680 +/- 5%
GAAP gross margin
47.5%
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.3%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
15.2%
Non-GAAP gross margin
63%
Total GAAP operating expenses
$410 +/- 3
Special items:
Share-based compensation
57
Restructuring related charges
10
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
26
Other operating expenses
7
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
$310 +/- 2.5
GAAP diluted net income per share
$(0.20) - $(0.12)
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.09
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.19
Restructuring related charges in operating expenses
0.01
Other operating expenses
0.01
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$0.11 - $0.17
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
% Change
February 1,
November 2,
February 2,
YoY
QoQ
Networking (1)
$
376,724
$
329,962
$
387,457
(3)
%
14
%
Storage (2)
296,486
287,708
317,042
(6)
%
3
%
Total Core
673,210
617,670
704,499
(4)
%
9
%
Other (3)
44,461
44,800
40,300
10
%
(1)
%
Total Revenue
$
717,671
$
662,470
$
744,799
(4)
%
8
%
Three Months Ended
% of Total
February 1,
November 2,
February 2,
Networking (1)
52
%
50
%
52
%
Storage (2)
41
%
43
%
43
%
Total Core
93
%
93
%
95
%
Other (3)
7
%
7
%
5
%
Total Revenue
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1) Networking products are comprised primarily of Ethernet Solutions, Embedded Processors and Custom ASICs.
(2) Storage products are comprised primarily of Storage Controllers and Fibre Channel Adapters.
(3) Other products are comprised primarily of Printer Solutions, Application Processors and others.
