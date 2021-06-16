LUBBOCK, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marvin Crossnoe, founder and CEO of CoNetrix, has been named to Glassdoor's Top CEO list for small and medium businesses. Crossnoe ranks number 21 out of 50, with a 99 percent approval rating among employees. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, just released its annual list recognizing Top CEOs in 2021 of small and medium sized businesses across the U.S. Annually, Glassdoor hosts Employees' Choice Awards to recognize leaders and companies who are appreciated and respected by their own employees - leaders who create a positive work culture in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.
CoNetrix, a leading provider of technology and software services founded and based in Lubbock, Texas, serves businesses across the United States and Canada.
Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Crossnoe received an outstanding approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews CoNetrix current and former employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. One reviewer said, "Work/life balance, hard-working colleagues, great benefits, and thoughtful leadership have all contributed to the reason I've chosen to remain with CoNetrix over a decade."
"It is truly an honor to be a part of this company. I am surrounded by wonderful people who make our whole business possible, and can't imagine what our business would be like without them. It really is humbling to get this award, but it just reflects all the great people we have here," said award-winner Crossnoe.
CoNetrix Chief of Staff, Leticia Saiid, stated, "Marvin receiving this award shines light on what I see in the office every day. Management is encouraged to create an environment where people enjoy working together and are challenged to be creative in problem solving. That can only be effective when it starts from the top, with the CEO."
"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."
When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors related to their employment experience. These include rating their CEO's leadership as well as senior management. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve, disapprove, or have no opinion of their CEO's performance.
Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 percent. CoNetrix, however, beat these odds at an outstanding 99 percent CEO approval rating!
Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs and Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 100 company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings. Employers eligible for the small & medium list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm
SEE THE 2021 WINNERS: See the full list of winning CEOs in the U.S. Small and Medium Business Category here: 50 Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies – U.S.
To see all winning CEOs across this year's six categories, visit: Top CEOs List 2021
About CoNetrix
CoNetrix, LLC is a family of technology companies. CoNetrix Technology offers managed IT services as well as a suite of secure cloud computing offerings marketed as Aspire. CoNetrix Security provides information security consulting and testing to financial institutions. Tandem Security & Compliance Software® is online GRC software helping organizations comply with information security requirements and regulations. AccountingWare offers a suite of accounting software (ERP) modules to companies throughout the United States and Canada.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.
