DALLAS, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McNeely Technology Solutions today announced that their president, Mary Elizabeth McNeely, was named 2020 Volunteer of the Year by Tech Titans. Tech Titans is a forum that leverages the regional technology community to collaborate, share and inspire creative thinking that fuels tomorrow's innovations. Tech Titans members include the companies and individuals that create technology as well as the people and institutions that embrace, nurture and leverage technological innovation. For the last four years Ms. McNeely has served as the chair of the Awards Gala Nomination Committee, which is no small task. Ms. McNeely and committee members reach out to individuals and companies that may qualify as an award winner to encourage them to submit an application for consideration. Under her leadership, the awards committee produced a record number of nominations. Amy Wheelus, Chair of the Board for Tech Titans added, "We appreciate the hard work of Mary Elizabeth year after year. This is a time-consuming yet critical volunteer position at Tech Titans. Without a nomination chair to lead the process of identifying candidates and persuading people to enter, the awards would not happen." The award categories include:
- Hall of Fame
- Corporate CIO
- Corporate CTO
- Corporate Innovation
- Corporate CEO
- Emerging Company Innovation
- Emerging Company CEO
- Technology Adopter Award
- Technology Inventor Award
- Tech Titans of the Future – High School
- Tech Titans of the Future – University
The Tech Titans® Awards Gala recognizes the elite in North Texas technology – individuals currently transforming the high-tech industry and giving companies that competitive edge, as well as companies leading the way. The evening of the gala recognizes and honors technology leaders and companies for their outstanding achievements, innovations, and leadership, and raises money for scholarships and grants.
When asked about the honor, President Mary Elizabeth McNeely stated, "I'm happy to volunteer time to this influential technology group in Dallas. Their mission—to collaborate to help innovation thrive in North Texas, partner to help each other succeed, drive innovation and the adoption of advanced technology in the region for higher levels of success, seek new avenues to solve real-world problems, promote the innovation and leadership that makes North Texas a leader technology—aligns with my goals as well. I have headed the Tech Titans Award Committee for the last four years, and love seeing the champions of our industry recognized. I'm participating again this year, and I can't wait to see the inspiring nominations that come in." Ms. McNeely also serves on the Tech Titans board of directors.
About Tech Titans®
Tech Titans® is a forum that leverages the regional technology community to collaborate, share and inspire creative thinking that fuels tomorrow's innovations. Members include the companies and individuals that create technology as well as the people and institutions that embrace, nurture and leverage technological innovation. Tech Titans serves, encourages and promotes the North Texas technology ecosystem including: developers of technology, adopters who implement groundbreaking technology, investors who fund and support innovative advancements in technology development and application, and educators who help shape the next generation of innovators. Tech Titans represents the interests of a quarter million employees through its 300 member companies. For more information http://www.techtitans.org
About McNeely Technology Solutions
McNeely Technology Solutions offers Oracle and SQL Server database administration and development, serving clients ranging from single-location enterprises with only one or two databases to publicly traded nationwide corporations with complex technical issues, but focused mainly on mid-sized clients in fast-paced environments with complex technical needs. McNeely Technology Solutions, Inc. is a Texas corporation, based in Dallas, and a certified Women's Business Enterprise/Historically Underutilized Business. For more information http://www.mcneelytech.com
Media Contact
Mary Elizabeth McNeely, McNeely Technology Solutions, +1 214 349 9994, mmcneely@mcneelytech.com
Donna Hegdahl, The TransSynyergy Group, 972-717-3500 222, donna@transsynergy.com
SOURCE McNeely Technology Solutions