The Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine EHR and Tech Expo will take place virtually from May 21st - 22nd, 2022. It will connect vendors and practitioners in the space to improve efficiencies and capabilities within the practice.
TAKOMA PARK, Md., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland Acupuncture Society has announced they will be hosting a first-of-its-kind event. The Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine EHR and Tech Expo is being hosted virtually from May 21st - 22nd, 2022. The event is open to practitioners of all skill and experience levels, and early bird pricing ends on May 1st. Please visit the registration page for information on tickets and pricing.
The virtual event will offer attendees the opportunity to explore revolutionary technologies that will improve efficiencies, increase revenue, and expand the capabilities of an acupuncture and herbal medicine practice.
Within the event, they can attend virtual education sessions featuring current and relevant educational content, which will ultimately support practice management. Attendees can also visit exhibit booths featuring vendors for electronic health record software, practice management tools, medical supplies, and much more. In addition, attendees will be able to interact with booth representatives to learn more about their products and services and begin incorporating new technologies into their practices.
"We want to offer an event to our colleagues which will help them to explore the latest technology used in our field. vFairs offers an exciting platform which will make a lasting impression on all our attendees," says Denise Tyson, President of the Maryland Acupuncture Society.
"We are glad to be able to support such a groundbreaking event that will surely yield exceptional outcomes in the acupuncture and herbal medicine field," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
If you're interested in learning more or would like to register with early bird pricing, please visit the event page here.
About Maryland Acupuncture Society
The Maryland Acupuncture Society (MAS) was founded by a group of the first acupuncture practitioners in the state. The organization grew out of the joint effort to see legislation enacted that would permit acupuncturists to practice in Maryland. Since that time, MAS has participated in the founding of national organizations including the the American Association of Oriental Medicine (AAOM), and the Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Alliance (AOMAlliance). Our membership has grown to include practitioners and students of diverse traditions. Progress in establishing ourselves at the state and national levels has given the society a voice that is heard and respected.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users worldwide, vFairs removes the hassles of physically organizing, exhibiting, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
