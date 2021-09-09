PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashgin, the world's fastest self-checkout system, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year, Retail category in the 18th Annual Stevie International Business Awards® today. The Mashgin Touchless Checkout System leverages computer vision to visually identify items presented from virtually any angle and instantly ring them up in a single transaction — there's no need for customers to look for and scan barcodes. Consumers simply place their items down and they are ready to pay. View a short video of Mashgin in action here.
"Mashgin has already saved people 17 years of standing in line to date, using NACS data," said Jack Hogan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Self-checkout transactions on Mashgin are as much as 400% faster than a typical cashier--which means shorter lines, more sales, and happier customers."
Mashgin is the most vetted fully frictionless solution with deployments spanning convenience stores, corporate cafeterias, stadiums, hospitals, and airports. Mashgin has processed over 18M transactions and has deployments in more than 500 locations that span major convenience store chains, Fortune 500 companies, and 20+ iconic sports stadiums including the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Madison Square Garden. Since 2019, Mashgin has increased its kiosk fleet by 11 times.
2021 Stevies IBA judges had the following to say about Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System and the company:
- "Great to see the continued growth of the business even through the pandemic. The growth, especially in the concessions market, is fantastic and a testament to the forward-thinking products provided."
- "[Mashgin] has done a great job with their product so far. Great success stories...This is a growing market and the company has a bright future."
- "Innovative and useful product. [It] saves time for buyers and gets more business for sellers."
The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2021 IBAs received entries from 3,700 organizations in 65 nations and territories. Nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit Mashgin at https://www.mashgin.com or email contact@mashgin.com to learn more.
About Mashgin
Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI. With over 18 million transactions completed across corporate cafeterias, sports stadiums, airports, and convenience stores, Mashgin is also the most vetted AI-based checkout technology in the world.
As the only fully touchless solution on the market, Mashgin is helping transform the customer experience while optimizing the safety of self-checkout. Based in Palo Alto, CA and a graduate of Y Combinator in 2015, Mashgin now serves hundreds of thousands of customers across the world. Learn more about Mashgin at http://www.mashgin.com.
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
