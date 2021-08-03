PALO ALTO, Calif., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The average American spends six years of their life waiting in lines. Today, Mashgin, the world's fastest touchless self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision, announced new milestones that illustrate how touchless checkout may soon dominate retail, convenience stores, sports concessions, airports and even cafes. Mashgin Touchless Checkout kiosks have processed more than 16 million global transactions to date and recently surpassed more than $100 million in sales transactions worldwide. Deployments of Mashgin's kiosks increased by over 100% during 2021, to nearly 500 locations today. Additional data collected by Mashgin from its touchless checkout kiosks reveals Mashgin saved global consumers more than 15 years of their lives — time otherwise spent waiting in a queue. The recent milestone achievements further expand Mashgin's capabilities to help retailers reduce friction and eliminate long lines that typically deter customers who are considering a purchase. View a short video of Mashgin in action here.
Mashgin recently introduced new payment integrations for convenience stores and fuel retailers, including an integration with Glory, a global leader in cash technology solutions. The new payment integrations allow customers to purchase fuel at Mashgin kiosks and use cash to checkout even faster than paying by credit card. Credit and debit cards are typically considered more efficient payment methods, however, Mashgin observed many cash transactions completing faster than typical EMV chip credit cards during the testing phase of its soon-to-release integration with Glory.
"U.S. gas prices are at their highest in seven years. A lack of available fuel pumps equates to lost revenue for gas station convenience stores as potential customers may drive to another nearby gas station if wait times are too long," said Jack Hogan, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Mashgin. "By opening up Mashgin to cash payments and gas orders, even more customers can handle their transactions on high-speed self-checkout. That means even shorter lines that let customers happily return to their cars faster, opening up those pumps for additional customers."
Retailers invest significant capital in reducing friction across customer access points from retail environments, especially during checkout. Self-checkout has historically proven to be slower than a cashier. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System is up to four times faster than cashiers using traditional POS systems, resulting in shorter lines, happier customers, and as much as a 34% increase in sales for Mashgin clients.
How Mashgin Works.
Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout four times faster than cashiers and traditional point-of-sale solutions. Customers place their items on Mashgin's tray, pay electronically, and can be on their way in as little as 10 seconds — with no need to look for or scan bar codes.
As the only fully touchless self-checkout solution on the market, Mashgin is helping transform the customer experience while optimizing the safety of self-checkout. Mashgin's global coverage spans major convenience store chains, airports, Fortune 500 companies, and more than 20 iconic sports stadiums, including the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Madison Square Garden.
Mashgin continues to expand and accelerate its operations and is hiring for multiple positions. Apply here.
About Mashgin
Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is four times faster than cashiers and traditional point-of-sale solutions. Customers simply place their items on Mashgin's tray, pay electronically, and can be on their way in as little as 10 seconds — with no need to look for or scan bar codes.
Mashgin is also the most vetted AI-based checkout technology in the world, with more than 16 million global transactions completed worth more than $100 million, and nearly 500 deployments spanning convenience stores, corporate cafeterias, sports stadiums, airports, hospitals and more. As the only fully touchless solution on the market, Mashgin is helping transform the customer experience while optimizing the safety of self-checkout. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide and is a privately held company backed by Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on Twitter and LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at http://www.mashgin.com.
All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin, +1 415-889-9977, mashgin@wearemgp.com
Frances Lee, Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin, +1 510 427 9098, mashgin@wearemgp.com
SOURCE Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin