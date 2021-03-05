LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Maslo announces the release of two groundbreaking experiences that use empathetic technology: Maslo Companion Web and Maslo Care.
Maslo Companion Web is an easy-to-deploy platform that allows partners and brands to inject computational life and personality into their existing experiences and applications. From daily tasks of note taking and idea generation to more in-depth projects like social collaboration and programming, brands can incorporate Maslo's remarkably generative, playful technology into their products to enhance user engagement and connection.
Companion Web helps people become more imaginative, curious, and expressive in their life and work by drawing on OpenAI's GPT-3 through a calming interface. Companion Web is a limited beta and available to large brands as a white label platform.
Companion Web beta sign up is available here: https://talktome.maslo.ai.
Furthering its commitment to humans and their mental health, Maslo has also announced Maslo Care: a comprehensive behavioral health companion that independent clinicians, group practices, as well as clinics and larger programs can leverage to provide more meaningful services to their clients. Maslo Care encourages healthy check-in behavior for clients by increasing self-awareness, coping, and accountability between sessions with their therapist. Clients can speak in their own natural language to report feelings, moods, and milestones throughout the week, and receive encouragement and prompting from the interface. For clinicians, Maslo's integrated approach to design, machine learning, behaviors, and data science makes it easier to gather critical client information between therapeutic sessions, in turn helping to facilitate more impactful and informed therapy.
Specifically, OpenAI's GPT-3 AI system powers assistive features for therapists to more effectively synthesize data into actionable goals for their clients. Clinicians can sign up for Maslo Care access by creating an account here: http://care.maslo.ai.
Maslo envisions a more human and empathetic computational experience that meets a human's curiosity on their preferred medium and device. Maslo companionship develops empathy and increases human growth in creativity, curiosity, and knowledge through each experience. Maslo works with OpenAI because of the expressiveness of their API, and their mission to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. OpenAI is dedicated to developing AI safely and responsibly.
"OpenAI API is a stepwise change in the ease and expressiveness of general computing. It forms a new basis for UX in human computer interaction and was exactly the type of new wave computing Maslo needed to more fully realize its vision," said Russell Foltz-Smith, CTO and Co-Founder of Maslo.ai.
About Maslo
Based in Los Angeles, CA, Maslo leads in developing open-sourced empathetic companions. We grow machines to better understand the human condition. Our namesake platform Maslo is an ensemble of human+computer signal processing and deep learning that we apply to solutions in the form of Companions. A Companion's existence gives us a reason to express ourselves, go on adventures, and learn who we are. Similar to Siri and Alexa, Companions use empathy to focus on personal growth and development. Maslo makes things that care about people and is backed by humans-first driven investors including Enio, Telosity, and more.
