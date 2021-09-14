NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a new vacuum pump inlet trap for protecting vacuum systems from particulates in various wafer production processes including LPD, LPCVD, and PECVD.
The MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap features stainless steel construction with a first stage knockdown baffle and two filtration stages that can also be stacked to provide four stages of filtration. Ideal for semiconductor wafer fabricators, it protects vacuum pumps from the heavy particulate byproducts of LPD, LPCVD, PECVD, and related processes.
Featuring user-selectable filter media, the MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap can be fitted with replaceable stainless steel gauze, copper gauze, polypropylene in 2, 5, and 20 micron sizes, Sodasorb®, activated alumina, activated charcoal and molecular sieve filter elements. Providing up to 99.999% efficiency, they come in 12" and 16" dia. models with port sizes include NW40 to ISO160 in straight-through and right-angle configurations.
The MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap is priced from $2,175.00 to $4,795.00 with filter elements sold separately. Pricing is available upon request.
