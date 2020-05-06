BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern, the first on-demand cannabis e-commerce company in the state of Massachusetts, is now available, initially bringing online ordering and on-demand delivery of cannabis to certified medical cannabis patients in greater Boston. Lantern works with established medical cannabis dispensaries to bring their full inventories online and was developed to help patients discover product options through simple navigation, step-by-step questionnaires and clearly presented testing data.
Lantern was developed by the team behind Drizly, the nation's leading alcohol e-commerce marketplace and experts in bringing highly regulated consumer products online. Lantern is its own separate entity and will operate independently, but it will apply the same rigor and strict compliance to cannabis regulations that Drizly is known for in alcohol commerce—first offering the service to medical cannabis patients, and eventually, to recreational consumers of legal age.
The company is led by retail and e-commerce veteran Meredith Mahoney, who founded and led several portfolio brands for preeminent online retailer Wayfair before joining the fast-growing omni-channel beauty retailer Follain as President. As Lantern's President, Mahoney will focus on creating a world-class experience around the specific needs and profiles of each individual user of the platform, backed by second-to-none technology, exceptional customer service and the strictest regulatory compliance.
"Lantern is uniquely equipped to bring the long-sought discretion and convenience of online ordering and home delivery of cannabis to patients in Massachusetts, and to evolve as regulations evolve," said Mahoney. "We launch today with an intuitive digital experience focused on delivering high quality products at the best prices within an hour. We're gearing up for recreational e-commerce and delivery as well, and we'll be there to help you find what products are right for you, delivered to your door quickly and safely, once regulations are in place."
Patients can set up a Lantern account by visiting its website and entering a state-issued medical cannabis prescription number, which grants access to the product offerings of licensed dispensaries in the patient's area as well as delivery scheduling. Over time, the platform will offer increasingly personalized product suggestions based on each individual's preferences. Delivery is handled by trained dispensary personnel who accept debit cards or cash and require a state-issued medical marijuana card and photo ID at the point of delivery.
Orders made on Lantern will initially be transacted and delivered by Revolutionary Clinics, one of Massachusetts's first licensed medical dispensaries. Discussions are underway with additional highly regarded licensed dispensaries, as Lantern carefully builds its network of partners so it can serve additional patients throughout Greater Boston, Massachusetts and nationwide.
About Lantern
Lantern is the leading cannabis e-commerce platform, guiding customers' discovery process to help them find what may be right for them, and delivering products right to their door. Lantern brings transparency, safety, and convenient access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers, by partnering with the best dispensaries and cannabis brands across the US, and by creating a personalized shopping and delivery experience.