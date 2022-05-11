Children's Services of Roxbury, Massachusetts' largest Black-run nonprofit, will be filling over 30 roles in their Roxbury, Tewksbury, Northampton, and Worcester offices during the online event.
ROXBURY, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Services of Roxbury (CSR) has announced it will be hosting a virtual career fair, the CSR Virtual Career Fair, on Wednesday May 18 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EDT. on vVfairs. The virtual event is free and open to all interested in working for a non-profit organization and human services. Interested candidates can register through the event website.
CSR will be hiring for its Roxbury, Tewksbury, Northampton, and Worcester offices, for a variety of open positions in its Behavioral Health, Foster Care, Family Services, Housing & Stabilization, and Early Education & Childcare programs. Candidates will have the opportunity to browse open positions in each program, upload their resume to any number of positions, and interview for positions right within the vFairs virtual event platform.
"We are very proud to provide the event platform that supports the growth of Children's Services of Roxbury as they continue to deliver extremely important services to underserved families and children in Massachusetts," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
During the virtual career fair, candidates can also explore how their work will contribute to CSR's mission to bring peace of mind to vulnerable children and families across Massachusetts through a live chat with CSR's managerial staff. Successful hires will be able to help provide housing to homeless families, affordable childcare, children's mental health services, intensive foster care and family support services, and youth resiliency and development support through their work within the programs.
"As the needs for the children and families we serve increase, we must take the necessary steps to expand our programs and services in order to continue to provide the quality, exceptional support our families deserve," said Sandra McCroom, President & CEO of Children's Services of Roxbury. "This virtual career fair is a call for the most adequate, culturally competent professionals across Massachusetts to join our team at CSR, and bring peace of mind to families through real life changing, impactful work as human services agents."
Registration for interested candidates is now open and can be completed on the event website from now through May 18 at 7pm.
About Children's Services of Roxbury
Children's Services of Roxbury (CSR) is a nonprofit organization run by and for people of color. CSR brings peace of mind to Massachusetts' most vulnerable families, providing housing for homeless families, affordable childcare, children's mental health services, intensive foster care, and youth resiliency and development programs. Located in the heart of Boston's multicultural communities, with additional services in Worcester, Greater Springfield, and Greater Lowell, CSR serves 6,000 children and families annually.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
