BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As families continue to look for full-time online learning options for the 2021-2022 school year, the sheer volume of options can be overwhelming. It is critical that students taking classes online have access to quality curriculum that is designed from the start to inspire learning and promote collaboration. Massachusetts Mayflower Academy (MMA), a full-time online private high school is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year at https://go.vhslearning.org/applynow.
The accredited online private high school is powered by the nonprofit VHS Learning and offers more than 250 unique online high school courses. The courses range from core subjects and electives to 24 Advanced Placement® courses and a variety of Honors options.
"Most families over the past year have used emergency remote learning programs and are now looking for something more. Our courses are led by teachers who have been thoroughly trained in online teaching best practices, and all of our courses are designed from the start to be conducted fully online and use effective online tools and techniques," said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. "We've utilized our 25 years of experience in online learning to create interesting courses that help keep students engaged. In fact, we contributed to the National Standards for Quality Online Learning, so families can be trust that our online courses, online teaching and online program is of high quality."
This fall, the private high school is offering three new courses: Chinese 1, Chinese 2, and Early Childhood Education 1: Development and Practices.
Chinese 1 will introduce students to Mandarin Chinese, the official language in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, and Singapore. Course participants will learn the Pinyin pronunciation system for listening and speaking as well as simplified Chinese characters for reading and writing. By the end of the course, students will be able to type short responses and paragraphs in Chinese with proper syntax and sentence patterns. To provide context and make student learning engaging, topics including the arts, literature, customs, and the history of Chinese-speaking people, will be introduced throughout the course.
Chinese 2 builds upon the foundation developed in the Chinese 1 online course. Students will learn more complex sentence construction and phrasing, and they will work towards the Intermediate Low proficiency level as defined by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL). Chinese 2 also continues to build student knowledge, understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture, including the arts, literature, customs, and history of Chinese-speaking people.
In the Early Childhood Education 1: Development and Practices course, students will visit a local early childhood education setting (e.g., pre-school, Kindergarten, childcare center, home childcare, etc.) and make in-person observations. In addition, students will create lesson plans, share lesson plan ideas, and participate in "faculty meeting" discussions with peers. They will also be required to do the following:
- Identify characteristics of various developmental stages in young children;
- Create developmentally appropriate experiences for young children;
- Explain and apply basic protocols, laws, and procedures in the early childhood education setting;
- Identify the various types of early childhood education programs and their purposes; and
- Justify responses to complex hypothetical dilemmas in the early childhood education setting.
"Engaging students is especially important to a successful learning experience," said DeFuria. "Going beyond standard curriculum options and enabling students to explore different cultures and career choices is an excellent way to ignite love of learning and help students find their place in our global society. Massachusetts Mayflower Academy stands ready to help families use online learning to its full advantage as they navigate their educational options this fall."
About Massachusetts Mayflower Academy and VHS Learning
Massachusetts Mayflower Academy is an accredited full-time online private school. The academy enrolls students from across the United States and around the world in its college preparatory diploma-granting high school program. Graduates have gone on to such prestigious colleges as Bates College, California Institute of the Arts, Temple University, and Boston University.
Massachusetts Mayflower Academy is operated by VHS Learning, a nonprofit organization providing high-quality online high school courses since 1996. Certified teachers personalize each student's learning plan and provide access to more than 250 unique online courses, including 24 Advanced Placement® courses. For more information, visit MassachusettsMayflowerAcademy.org
