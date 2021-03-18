NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silk, a creative digital agency has announced the launch of a new corporate website for the Virginia-based emergency planning company, Massey Emergency Management.
Having updated the company's brand strategy by refreshing the visual identity and strengthening the brand persona, Digital Silk's goal was to develop a website that showcases Massey's industry-leading service portfolio.
As such, the new website shows the company's commitment to providing expertise, reaction guides and advanced solutions to office, residential, mixed-use and campus properties.
The agency created a clean sitemap to facilitate easy navigation through Massey's robust emergency management service and product portfolio. Strategically placed calls to action (CTAs) for demo request of the company's recently launched mobile application make the user journey to this conversion point effortless.
"Demo requests act as an effective lead generation channel, so we paid special attention to making this call to action prominent and constant throughout the user journey," said Jamie Maloney, client partner at Digital Silk.
CTA to contact details, including phone number embedded in the two-tier menu and prominently featured contact form, improves the experience of both prospects and existing clients by making Massey's teams more accessible.
Due to the nature of their industry, Massey's key messaging needed to communicate authority and reliability. Instead of About, Digital Silk created an Experience page to answer the users' most important needs when choosing an emergency management partner: trust. The agency decided to highlight Massey's illustrious, 30+ year history to communicate a proven track record, credibility and authority in this space.
Digital Silk also added a page dedicated to Massey's client portfolio for bottom-of-the-funnel users. The page lists some of the company's most prominent clients including Hudson Yards, Brickell City Center, Brookfield Place, Empire State Building, Wilshire Grand Center, Rainier Square Tower and many of the top Fortune 500 HQ buildings/campuses., further contributing to their credibility and building the trust their leads need to convert.
About Digital Silk:
Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement and measurable results.
About Massey Emergency Management:
Massey Emergency Management is the world leader in disaster pre-planning and protection of many high-profile buildings in the US. The company's expertise, reaction guides and advanced solutions help the commercial real estate industry mitigate both long-term and new or expanding threats.
Media Contact
Emma Debeljak, Digital Silk, 8008565417, emma@digitalsilk.com
SOURCE Digital Silk